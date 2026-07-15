KCET 2026 Final Seat Allotment Result To Be OUT Today: Check Direct Link

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is set to announce the final seat allocation results today. Candidates who have registered for the counselling procedure will be able to view their results on the official website – cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

Presently, the KCET 2026 counselling is in progress with the mock seat allotment declared and the choice entry portal now closed. KEA held the KCET 2026 examination over several sessions on April 22, 23, and 24, 2026, and is set to announce the final outcomes.

If candidates intend to relinquish their seat, they must do so exclusively through KEA by completing the necessary details online. Simply failing to report to the college will not be interpreted as a seat relinquishment.

KCET 2026 Final Seat Allotment Result: Direct Link

The direct link to access the KCET 2026 Final Seat Allotment Results will be provided here -> Direct Link

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How To Download KCET 2026 Final Seat Allotment Result

Step 1: Visit the official KCET website at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link with the text ' KCET 2026 Final Seat Allotment Result'.

Step 3: Candidates need to enter their Karnataka CET number.

Step 4: The KCET seat allocation 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Save the KCET seat allocation letter and download a copy for future reference.

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KCET Counselling 2026: Key Dates For Round 1

KCET Counselling 2026 Round 1 is set to proceed through several stages, beginning with the provisional seat allocation result for Round 1 on July 14, 2026, followed by the deadline to raise objections on July 15, 2026.

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The conclusive Round 1 seat allocation results will also be released on July 15, 2026, while the choice selection process for designated seats and the final date for reporting to the assigned colleges are both set for August 2026.

In 2026, approximately 3.3 lakh candidates participated in KCET; this marks the highest number according to KCET standards, as in the previous year (2025), 3.1 lakh candidates enrolled for the KCET examination. This surge is likely to prolong the counselling process.

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