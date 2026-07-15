TANCET 2026 Rank List To Be OUT Today; Check Direct Link And Steps To Download

The Technical Education Directorate is anticipated to release the MBA/MCA rank list for TANCET counselling today, July 15, 2026. Applicants who have signed up for the TANCET counselling procedure can check the official website today to obtain the rank list.

TANCET is organised for entrance into MBA/MCA degree programmes available at government, government-supported engineering and liberal arts colleges, as well as university departments of Anna University, regional centres, Annamalai University, and other institutions. Individuals whose names appear on the TANCET 2026 ranking list will qualify for further counselling processes.

TANCET Rank List 2026: Direct link

The direct link to access the TANCET Rank List is provided here -> Direct Link

How To Download TANCET Rank List 2026

Step 1: Navigate to the official counselling website, tn-mbamca.com.

Step 2: Search for the “TN MBA/MCA Rank List 2026” link on the main page.

Step 3: Sign in using the registered email address and password created during the counselling sign-up.

Step 4: Click on the MBA/MCA PDF.

Step 5: The rank list PDF will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Download it for future reference.

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TANCET Counselling Rank List 2026: Timeline for admission process

According to the provided timeline, the opportunity for candidates to raise objections regarding the TANCET 2026 ranking list will be open from July 16 to 20, 2026.

The choice selection and fee payment phase for the MCA counselling will commence from July 25 to 27, 2026, while choice selection for the MBA programme will be available from July 30 to August 2, 2026. Based on the selected options, the allotment results for TANCET 2026 MBA and MCA will be declared.

TANCET Counselling Rank List 2026: Separate List For Reservation Categories

Distinct counselling rounds are conducted for special categories before the general lists are published. This includes seats allocated for candidates with disabilities, athletes, and children of former military personnel in accordance with government regulations.

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Candidates are required to remit the registration fee online to confirm their selections. Candidates from the general category are to pay five hundred rupees, and SC, SCA, and ST candidates from Tamil Nadu must pay two hundred and fifty rupees.

TANCET Counselling Rank List 2026: Documents Required

Ensure your academic certificates are ready for subsequent admission steps. Candidates will require their TANCET 2026 hall ticket, scorecard, graduation transcripts, community certificate, and school leaving certificates for verification upon reporting to the designated college.

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