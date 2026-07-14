KCET 2026 Counselling: Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Out; Check Direct Link To Download

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) announced the preliminary Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2026 round 1 seat allocation result on July 13, 2026. Candidates who have enrolled in the counselling procedure will be able to view their allocation status on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The provisional seat distribution will be crafted based on the candidate's KCET 2026 rank, preferences submitted during counselling, and seat availability. Only those candidates who have successfully passed the entrance examination will be considered for seat distribution.

KCET 2026 Counselling Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result: Direct Link

The direct link to access the KCET 2026 Counselling Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result is provided here -> Direct Link

How To Download KCET 2026 Counselling Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result

Step 1: Navigate to the official KCET counselling site, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the UGCET - 2026 FIRST ROUND SEAT ALLOTMENT PROVISIONAL RESULT LINK (13-07-2026) link.

Step 3: Input your Karnataka CET number.

Step 4: Hit the submit button to reveal the result.

Step 5: Your seat allocation result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and retain it for future use.

KCET 2026 counselling: Key Dates For Round 1

For KCET 2026 counselling Round 1, the preliminary seat allocation results were published on July 13, 2026, followed by the deadline to lodge objections on July 15, 2026. The conclusive Round 1 seat allocation result will also be released on July 15, 2026, after addressing the objections. Candidates will subsequently participate in the choice selection process for choice selection in August 2026, with the deadline to report to the designated colleges also set for August 2026.

Following the review of the provisional allocation, candidates can assess their allotted seat and advance to the subsequent steps of the counselling process. Those who encounter any discrepancies in the provisional allocation are allowed to raise objections within the specified timeframe before the final seat allocation result is disclosed on July 15, 2026.

After the announcement of the KCET seat allocation, candidates can accept their seats by remitting the KCET seat acceptance fee. The fee is made online through the official KEA Portal. The amount varies among the KCET participating institutions. Should candidates neglect to complete the fee payment within the prescribed KEA timeline, their allocation will be automatically annulled.

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