Stock Market Crash News Live Updates: Nifty Falls Near 24,050, Sensex Slides Over 500 Points; Nuvoco Vistas Surges After Q1 Results
Nifty Defence was the biggest loser, down 1.06%, while Financial Services fell 0.97% and Auto declined 0.93%.
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Indian equity benchmarks declined on Tueasday, halting a three-day losing streak, led by he declines in HDFC Bank. The NSE Nifty 50 fell as much as 0.66% to 24,050. The BSE Sensex fell as much as 0.7% or 546 points to 77,070.72
The cautious mood follows a sharp rise in crude oil prices after U.S. President Donald Trump proposed charging ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz and reinstating a blockade of Iranian ports, raising concerns over global oil supplies and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
Asian markets opened lower after the announcement. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 1.17%, while the Topix declined 0.51%. South Korea's Kospi lost 2.01% and the Kosdaq dropped 1.8%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 also traded lower.
Oil prices extended gains, with Brent crude climbing above $85 a barrel for the first time in a month and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude nearing $80 a barrel. Higher crude prices could weigh on investor sentiment in India, which imports most of its oil requirements.
The weakness also comes after Indian benchmark indices ended Monday's volatile session with modest gains, extending their winning streak to three sessions. The Nifty 50 rose 0.02% to close at 24,211, while the Sensex added 0.06% to settle at 77,616.40 after both indices recovered from sharp intraday losses led by gains in information technology stocks such as TCS and Infosys.
Markets will now track developments in the Middle East, movements in crude oil prices, global equities and stock-specific triggers through the session.
Stock Market Live: Swiggy Leads Declines Among Consumption Stocks
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Swiggy fell 1.97%, the biggest loser in the consumption basket.
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Westlife Foodworld declined 1.14%, while Eternal slipped 0.74%.
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Jubilant FoodWorks was down 0.15%.
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Barbeque-Nation Hospitality was largely flat, up 0.01%.
Stock Market Live: Zensar, Coforge, TCS Lead IT Gainers; Newgen Slides
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Zensar Technologies rose 1.39%, leading gains in the IT pack.
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Coforge and TCS gained 1.21% each.
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Wipro advanced 0.59%, while Happiest Minds and Sonata Software rose 0.53% and 0.52%, respectively.
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Tech Mahindra added 0.30% and Persistent Systems gained 0.20%.
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Newgen Software was the biggest loser, down 2.70%.
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HCL Technologies fell 1.80%, while Hexaware Technologies declined 1.10%.
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Fractal Analytics and Tata Elxsi dropped 0.88% and 0.86%, respectively.
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Oracle Financial Services, Latent View Analytics, KPIT Technologies and Infosys also traded lower.
Stock Market Live: IT, Pharma Gain While Defence, Financials Lag
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Nifty IT was the top-performing sector, rising 0.84%, followed by Pharma up 0.53% and Metal gaining 0.40%.
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FMCG also traded higher, up 0.26%.
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Nifty Defence was the biggest loser, down 1.06%, while Financial Services fell 0.97% and Auto declined 0.93%.
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Realty, Bank and PSU Bank indices dropped between 0.77% and 0.84%.
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Media, Rural, Oil & Gas, Consumption and Energy indices also traded in the red.
Stock Market Live: Nifty Falls Near 24,050, Sensex Slides Over 500 Points
- The NSE Nifty 50 fell as much as 0.66% to 24,050.
- The BSE Sensex fell as much as 0.7% or 546 points to 77,070.72
Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Indicate Weak Start In Pre-Market Trade
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Nifty 50 fell 0.51% or 124.45 points to 24,086.55.
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Sensex declined 0.34% or 262.33 points to 77,354.07.
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Both benchmark indices indicated a softer start in pre-market trade after the previous session's gains.
Stock Market Live: Rupee Weakens At Open
The Indian rupee weakened against the US dollar. The local currency depreciated as much as 34 paise to 95.96 against the greenback.
Stock Market Live: SBI Funds Management Raises Rs 2,663 Crore From Anchor Investors
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SBI Funds Management raised Rs 2,663 crore from 129 anchor investors at Rs 574 per share ahead of its IPO.
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Global investors in the anchor book include BlackRock, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Capital Group, Government of Singapore, Fidelity and Societe Generale.
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Domestic investors include HDFC AMC, ICICI Prudential AMC, Nippon Life India, Kotak Mahindra AMC, LIC, HDFC Life Insurance, Abakkus Funds, Helios MF and Malabar India Fund.
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The company had earlier raised Rs 1,880 crore in a pre-IPO round from investors including 3P India Equity Fund, PI Opportunities Fund, Akash Bhanshali, Malabar India Fund, Carnelian Capital and WhiteOak Capital India.
HCLTech Q1 Review: Target Prices Raised After Q1 As Brokerages Back AI Push, Execution — Check Potential Upside
Stock Market Live: ICICI Prudential AMC Q1 Profit Rises 25.5% QoQ
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ICICI Prudential AMC reported a 25.5% increase in net profit to Rs 965 crore from Rs 769 crore in the previous quarter.
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Total income rose 20.2% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 1,745 crore.
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Total mutual fund QAAUM stood at Rs 11.17 lakh crore, compared with Rs 11.04 lakh crore in the previous quarter, up 1.1%.
Stock Market Live: Nifty Futures Trade At Premium; Kaynes Remains In F&O Ban
- Nifty July futures rose 0.03% to 24,249, trading at a premium of 38 points over the spot index.
- Maximum Call open interest is at the 24,500 strike.
- Maximum Put open interest is at the 24,000 strike.
- Kaynes remains in the F&O ban period.
Stock Market Live: Jana SFB, Fino Payments, Kalyan Jewellers See Bulk Deal Activity
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In Jana Small Finance Bank, QRG Investments and Holdings sold 10.77 lakh shares at Rs 488.3 per share, while Monet Securities bought an equal number of shares at the same price.
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Agreya Capital Advisors sold 5.77 lakh shares of Fino Payments Bank at Rs 154.2 per share.
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HRTI Private sold 1.87 lakh shares of Kalyan Jewellers at Rs 509.56 per share.
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HDFC Securities sold 44.75 lakh shares of Energy Infrastructure Trust at Rs 79.80 per share.
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Remcom Sales Services bought 3.45 lakh shares of Indian Hume Pipe at Rs 394.43 per share.
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Zensar Technologies saw HRTI Private buy 1.05 lakh shares at Rs 532.57 per share.
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In Sumeet Industries, Padmini Polytex sold 80 lakh shares at Rs 2.48 per share, while Ajay Mittal, Mansi Share and Stock Broking and Prijal Tradefin bought shares through separate transactions.
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Arihant Capital Markets sold 9.62 lakh shares of Motisons Jewellers at around Rs 14.3 per share, while HRTI Private also sold 1.08 lakh shares.
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Exicom, Agi Infra, BF Investment, One Mobikwik Systems, Newgen Software and SKM Egg Products also witnessed bulk deal transactions during the session.
Stock Market Live: Anand Rathi, LTTS, Tata Elxsi Among Key Earnings Today
- Companies scheduled to announce earnings include Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, Jindal Saw, L&T Technology Services, Madhya Bharat Agro Products, SG Finserve and Tata Elxsi.
- Investors will track management commentary, margin performance and outlook across financial services, engineering and technology sectors.
Stock Market Live: SBI Funds Management IPO Opens July 14; Issue Size Rs 9,813 Crore
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SBI Funds Management, the investment manager of SBI Mutual Fund, will open its IPO on July 14 and close on July 16.
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The issue size is Rs 9,812.91 crore.
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The IPO is entirely an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 17.10 crore shares.
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The company is India's largest asset management company.
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The proposed listing date is July 21.
Stock Market Live: Mufin Green Finance, Anand Rathi To Consider Fund Raising
- Mufin Green Finance board will meet to consider a fund-raising proposal.
- Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers board will also consider a fund-raising proposal.
Stock Market Live: HCL Tech, BEL, PDS Among Stocks In News
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HCL Technologies approved an investment of Rs 3,500 crore to set up AI data centres in India through new wholly owned subsidiaries and approved incorporation of a subsidiary for the project.
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BEL received fresh orders worth Rs 572 crore.
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PDS signed a multi-year sourcing partnership with a French retailer, managing over $250 million in annual apparel sourcing volumes from November 1.
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Poonawalla Fincorp approved issuance of Rs 500 crore secured NCDs.
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Emcure Pharmaceuticals acquired the remaining 12.05% stake in Gennova Biopharmaceuticals for Rs 231.87 crore.
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Aster DM Quality Care allotted 35.36 crore shares to shareholders of erstwhile Quality Care India.
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SBI raised $200 million through senior unsecured floating-rate notes.
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HCL Technologies also approved the appointment of Jacob Christian Dahl as an Independent Director.
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Adani Enterprises and Jabil announced a strategic alliance for AI data centre infrastructure in India.
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Route Mobile approved acquisition of Heltar Technologies' AI-led omnichannel business through its subsidiary.
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NHPC resumed commercial operations of two 170 MW units at the Teesta-V power station in Sikkim.
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RailTel received a Rs 15.77 crore order from Munitions India, while EMS emerged as the lowest bidder for a Rs 105.82 crore sewerage project.
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GIC Re will be in focus as the government launches an OFS of up to 5% stake.
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Zee Entertainment received RBI approval to redeem FCCBs worth $23.9 million and cancel the remaining $215.1 million commitment.
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Kalyani Steels said it is seeking revocation of a CPCB closure order for its Koppal plant.
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Gujarat Themis settled arbitration proceedings against Optimus Drugs.
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TVS Motor's board will meet on July 21 to consider raising Rs 1,000 crore via NCDs.
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Jaykay Enterprises approved a rights issue of up to Rs 155 crore.
Stock Market Live: HCLTech Q1 Revenue, Profit Rise; AI Revenue Up 62% YoY
- HCLTech reported Q1 revenue of Rs 34,579 crore, up 1.75% QoQ from Rs 33,981 crore.
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Net profit increased 3.03% QoQ to Rs 4,624 crore, while EBIT rose 3.75% to Rs 5,831 crore.
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EBIT margin improved to 16.86% from 16.53% in the previous quarter, up 39 basis points.
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Constant currency revenue declined 0.5% QoQ, compared with a 3.3% decline in Q4.
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Advanced AI revenue stood at $171 million, up 10.6% QoQ and 62.1% YoY in constant currency terms.
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Total contract value (TCV) came in at $2.4 billion, compared with $1.93 billion in Q4, marking the company's highest-ever Q1 booking.
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HCLTech plans to invest up to Rs 3,500 crore in its data centre business, with potential to scale capacity to 50 MW.
Stock Market Live: Nuvoco Vistas Q1 Profit Rises 20%; Revenue Up 9%
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Nuvoco Vistas reported a 20% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 160 crore from Rs 133 crore a year ago.
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Revenue increased 8.9% to Rs 3,129 crore from Rs 2,873 crore.
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EBITDA rose 9.6% to Rs 568 crore from Rs 519 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
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EBITDA margin improved marginally to 18.2% from 18.1%.
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The company also said it incurred a one-time loss of Rs 48 crore in Q4 FY26.
Stock Market Live: Asian Markets Open Lower As Oil Prices Rise
- Asian markets opened lower after higher crude oil prices weighed on sentiment.
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Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 1.17%, while the Topix declined 0.51%.
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South Korea's Kospi dropped 2.01%, and the Kosdaq lost 1.8%.
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Australia's S&P/ASX 200 also traded in the red.
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The weakness followed concerns over global oil supplies after US President Donald Trump's comments on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and Iranian ports.
Stock Market Live: Oil Rises As Trump Proposes Hormuz Transit Charges
- Oil prices surged after US President Donald Trump proposed charging ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz and reimposing a blockade on Iranian ports.
- The proposal raised concerns about global oil supplies and renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
- The development weighed on market sentiment, with investors assessing the potential impact on energy flows and shipping through the key maritime route.
- Higher crude prices added to caution across global markets.
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