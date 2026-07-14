Stock Market Crash News Live Updates: Nifty Falls Near 24,050, Sensex Slides Over 500 Points; Nuvoco Vistas Surges After Q1 Results

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Indian equity benchmarks declined on Tueasday, halting a three-day losing streak, led by he declines in HDFC Bank. The NSE Nifty 50 fell as much as 0.66% to 24,050. The BSE Sensex fell as much as 0.7% or 546 points to 77,070.72

The cautious mood follows a sharp rise in crude oil prices after U.S. President Donald Trump proposed charging ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz and reinstating a blockade of Iranian ports, raising concerns over global oil supplies and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Asian markets opened lower after the announcement. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 1.17%, while the Topix declined 0.51%. South Korea's Kospi lost 2.01% and the Kosdaq dropped 1.8%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 also traded lower.

Oil prices extended gains, with Brent crude climbing above $85 a barrel for the first time in a month and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude nearing $80 a barrel. Higher crude prices could weigh on investor sentiment in India, which imports most of its oil requirements.

The weakness also comes after Indian benchmark indices ended Monday's volatile session with modest gains, extending their winning streak to three sessions. The Nifty 50 rose 0.02% to close at 24,211, while the Sensex added 0.06% to settle at 77,616.40 after both indices recovered from sharp intraday losses led by gains in information technology stocks such as TCS and Infosys.

Markets will now track developments in the Middle East, movements in crude oil prices, global equities and stock-specific triggers through the session.