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Banks Need 20-30 Bps Rate Nudge To Unlock FCNR-B Inflows, SBI Leads 5-Year IRRs: Jefferies

SBI presents a mixed picture in this landscape. Jefferies points out that while the country's largest lender offers a 3-year IRR that lags behind its industry peers, it outpaces the competition in the longer term, with its 5-year IRR standing higher than the market average.

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Banks Need 20-30 Bps Rate Nudge To Unlock FCNR-B Inflows, SBI Leads 5-Year IRRs: Jefferies
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Global brokerage firm Jefferies, in its latest sector note on Indian financials, has highlighted that a marginal increase in Internal Rates of Return (IRRs) could significantly lift the mobilization of Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) - or FCNR-B - deposits for Indian lenders. While current rates hover just below the optimal "attractiveness" threshold, a minor strategic tweak could unlock substantial foreign inflows.

Divergence in Rates vs. IRRs

According to the report, a detailed comparison across the banking sector reveals a distinct trend: the divergence among banks is noticeably wider when it comes to headline interest rates than it is for actual IRRs.

State Bank of India (SBI) presents a mixed picture in this landscape. Jefferies points out that while the country's largest lender offers a 3-year IRR that lags behind its industry peers, it outpaces the competition in the longer term, with its 5-year IRR standing higher than the market average.

The Foreign Bank Strategy: High Leverage

The note also sheds light on the distinct strategies employed by foreign banks operating in the space. These institutions are currently offering lower headline FCNR-B rates, but they are utilizing high client leverage to elevate the effective IRR for depositors.

However, Jefferies notes a critical prerequisite for this strategy: banks must first secure and raise the necessary funding to support these client-leveraging structures before they can aggressively mobilize new FCNR-B deposits.

The Path to Higher Mobilization

Looking ahead, Jefferies assesses that current FCNR-B rates remain a "tad below" the threshold required to make them universally attractive to non-resident depositors. To bridge this gap and stimulate a robust influx of deposits, the brokerage suggests that banks have two primary levers to pull:

Rate Hikes: A modest increase of 20 to 30 basis points (bps) across tenures.

Targeted Adjustments: Offering customized, upward rate adjustments tailored specifically for larger, high-net-worth clients.

By employing these adjustments, Indian banks could  effectively boost the appeal of their FCNR-B offerings and drive a renewed cycle of deposit mobilization.

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