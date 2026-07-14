Mumbai Lake Water Levels Still Below 50%; Here's What IMD Says About Rain Till July 17

The seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai are still below 50% capacity. These lakes have a total strength of 14.47 lakh million litres but are struggling to replenish due to slower monsoon activity in Maharashtra and elsewhere this year.

The Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, Tansa, Vihar, and Tulsi and Middle Vaitarna lakes are based in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Nashik. Data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday showed that the lakes were at 7,22,538 million litres, representing 49.92% of the total capacity, marginally lower compared to a day ago. During the same period last year, the lakes were at nearly 76% storage capacity.

The data for individual lakes showed that Vihar Lake continues to stay at 100% capacity after reaching full storage on July 7. Tulsi Lake, which was full on the same day, declined to 98.84% storage on Tuesday.

Modak Sagar also recorded a marginal decline compared to Monday, dropping below 80% capacity. Tansa lake was at 78.23%, Bhatsa at 44.80%, Middle Vaitarna at 44.12%, and Upper Vaitarna at 28.38% capacity.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Weather Alert: Will It Rain In City, Thane And Palghar Today? Check IMD's Forecast For Maharashtra

Weather In Mumbai This Week:

Mumbai is likely to witness continued wet weather until July 17, with light rain and thundershowers expected across the city. The forecast predicts rainfall for each day, while July 17 is expected to see showers for most of the day. On Tuesday, there is a possibility of light rain, but the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not issued any alerts.

Over the next 48 hours, the forecast indicated a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of one or two spells of light rain at isolated places in Mumbai. Similar weather is expected in Thane, Palghar and Nashik. With the active monsoon spell easing across Maharashtra, the city's water supply lakes may have to wait longer for any significant rise in their levels.

The IMD has also warned that many parts of India will most likely see below normal rainfall in July due to persistent El Nino conditions. As a result, water-stressed cities such as Mumbai could face further pressure on water supplies if the city's reservoir system does not receive adequate rainfall.

ALSO READ: Monsoon Forecast: Deficit May Worsen As IMD Warns Of 'Below-Normal Rainfall In July'

High Tide Alert:

The BMC has warned that high tides in Mumbai are expected to exceed 4.5 metres between July 14 and July 18. Citizens have been advised to avoid visiting seashores during high tide.

For Tuesday, the civic body warned that a high tide is expected at 12:04 p.m. of about 4.73 metres. A low is expected at 6:08 p.m. at 1.57 metres and another high tide is likely at 11:54 p.m. at 4.14 metres.

ALSO READ: El Nino Scare: PMO Holds High-Level Meet; Ministries Asked To Ensure Agriculture Sector Not Hit

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