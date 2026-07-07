El Nino Scare: PMO Holds High-Level Meet; Ministries Asked To Ensure Agriculture Sector Not Hit

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) held a high-level meeting to assess the Kharif crop season's progress, and the measures enacted to tackle the potential adverse effects of the El Niño weather phenomenon.

The meeting was attended by secretaries and senior officials from over 15 Union Ministries. The ministries of Agriculture, Power, Drinking Water and Sanitation, Health, Consumer Affairs, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) were among them, as per a press release issued by PMO.

A thorough status report on the current southwest monsoon was given by the Director General of Meteorology:

The monsoon began 10 days later in states like Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra, but extensive rainfall during the first week of July brought the total rainfall deficit for all of India down to -12%.

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Above-normal monsoon conditions were seen throughout the first week of July.

July and August are predicted to see a weak to moderate El Niño. The IMD emphasised that a year with El Niño does not always result in insufficient or below-average rainfall throughout the season. Since July receives more than 30% of all monsoon rainfall, ongoing observation is still essential, as per IMD.

The Secretary of Agriculture gave a thorough presentation on how to be ready for El Niño's potential effects during the kharif season.

As per the Secretary of Agriculture, in order to facilitate prompt decision-making and emergency response, the Crop Weather Watch group holds weekly meetings with the States to monitor rainfall, reservoir storage, crop sowing, input availability, market trends, and emerging pest and disease problems.

For 262 districts that are at risk, District Agriculture Contingency Plans have been updated. The Indian Council for Agricultural Research has released Standard Operating Procedures for "Managing El Niño Risks in Indian Agriculture" for the districts' Krishi Vigyan Kendras. It was also noted that because of climate-resilient cultivars and technology, foodgrain production has continued over time despite insufficient rainfall.

In order to guarantee maximum coverage in a timely way, the Departments of Agriculture, Financial Services, and Cooperation were recommended to launch campaigns for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna and Kisan Credit Card coverage in vulnerable states.

The PMO provided clear operational guidelines to mitigate the cascading effects of a turbulent monsoon:

In close collaboration with state administrations, the Principal Secretary directed the administrations to evaluate the direct effects of delayed rainfall on vulnerable districts in order to initiate prompt corrective measures.

PMO also asked to regularly monitor reservoir levels in places that are under water stress. Central agencies are required to promote the prudent use of drinking water and ensure appropriate reservoir utilisation.

Create plans for active fodder growth in collaboration with state administrations to ensure sufficient livestock supplies.

The PMO stressed that to successfully implement sector-specific contingency plans, all important ministries must abandon a siloed approach and operate through strong interministerial coordination.

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Along with fodder development plans and frequent monitoring with the States, it was also mandated that actions be taken to guarantee sufficient fodder availability. It must be of utmost importance to guarantee sufficient access to drinking water in districts that are at risk.

In order to guarantee optimal reservoir water utilisation and encourage prudent use of limited water, the reservoir levels in sensitive districts were regularly monitored, and the proper instructions were issued.

It was underlined that in order to guarantee that problems are successfully resolved, Ministries must collaborate closely with the States.

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