Lionel Messi Scores To Go Clear In FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Race, Extends All-Time Goals Record

Lionel Messi produced a trademark response after his first-half penalty miss, inspiring Argentina's comeback in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash against Egypt at Atlanta Stadium. The defending champions looked on course for a shock exit after goals from Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Ziko handed Egypt a 2-0 lead. However, Messi first floated in a pinpoint cross for Cristian Romero to head home in the 79th minute before finding the net himself four minutes later with a composed finish to level the scores at 2-2.

The goal took Messi to eight goals at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, moving him clear at the top of the tournament's Golden Boot race, while also extending his own record as the highest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history with 21 career goals.

(This is a developing story)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.