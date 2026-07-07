Argentina vs Egypt Highlights: Lionel Messi Inspires Stunning Comeback As Defending Champions Reach World Cup Quarter-Finals

Argentina produced one of the greatest comebacks in FIFA World Cup knockout history, recovering from a two-goal deficit to beat Egypt 3-2 in a thrilling Round of 16 contest at Atlanta Stadium on Tuesday. Egypt stunned the defending champions through Yasser Ibrahim's first-half header before Mostafa Ziko doubled the lead after the break. With their title defence hanging by a thread, Lionel Messi sparked Argentina's revival by setting up Cristian Romero's header in the 79th minute before scoring a spectacular equaliser four minutes later.

Deep into stoppage time, Enzo Fernández completed the remarkable turnaround with a towering header, sending Argentina into the quarter-finals, where they will face either Switzerland or Colombia, while bringing Egypt's historic World Cup campaign to a heartbreaking end.

(This is a developing story)

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