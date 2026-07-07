Mumbai Rain News Live Updates: Palghar On Red Alert, BMC Declares Holiday For School Students
Mumbai Rain News Live Updates: The India Meterological Department issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad.
Mumbai Rain News Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of Mumbai monsoon news today, with the top weather report updates of the city and neighbouring areas. From the latest announcements of Mumbai's civic authorities to the national weather agency, we bring you all top developments on the monsoon fury to keep you updated throughout the day.
The India Meterological Department issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad. As more heavy downpour is expected to lash the city and surrounding areas, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) instructed on Monday evening that all government, private and municipal schools and colleges across Mumbai will remain closed until further notice.
Amid the torrential rains, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has advised private offices and corporate hubs in Mumbai to allow employees to work from home and announced a half-day for non-essential, semi-government offices.
Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of Mumbai rains, weather forecast and authority-level announcements on Tuesday, July 7, 2026.
Mumbai Rain News Live Updates: BMC declares holiday for schools, colleges
Mumbai Rain News Live Updates: BMC informed in a post on 'X' (formerly Twitter) that all Government, Municipal and Private schools and colleges in Mumbai will remain closed on July 7 to ensure the safety of students. ''All Government, Municipal and Private schools and colleges in Mumbai have been declared a holiday for July 7, 2026, for safety of the students,'' said BMC.
⛈️ 🚨India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert warning along with gusty winds for tomorrow, 7 July 2026 for Mumbai.— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 6, 2026
🏫In view of this, all Government, Municipal and Private schools and colleges in Mumbai have been declared a holiday for Tomorrow , 7 July…
Mumbai Rain News Live Updates: IMD issues red alert for Palghar
Mumbai Rain News Live Updates: For July 7, IMD has issued a red alert for Palghar, Raigad. Ghats of Nashik, Ghats of Satara, and Ghats of Pune. Mumbai, Ratnagiri, and Thane are on orange alert. Akola, Nasik, Ghats of Satara, and Amaravati are also on orange alert. On July 6, IMD had a red alert for Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri.
Mumbai Rain News Live Updates: Hello and Welcome!
Mumbai Rain News Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of Mumbai monsoon news today, with the top weather report updates of the city and neighbouring areas.
From the latest announcements of Mumbai's civic authorities to the national weather agency, we bring you all top developments on the monsoon fury to keep you updated throughout the day.
Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of Mumbai rains, weather forecast and authority-level announcements on Tuesday, July 7, 2026.
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