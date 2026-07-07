Mumbai Rain News Live Updates: Palghar On Red Alert, BMC Declares Holiday For School Students

Mumbai Rain News Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of Mumbai monsoon news today, with the top weather report updates of the city and neighbouring areas. From the latest announcements of Mumbai's civic authorities to the national weather agency, we bring you all top developments on the monsoon fury to keep you updated throughout the day.

The India Meterological Department issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad. As more heavy downpour is expected to lash the city and surrounding areas, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) instructed on Monday evening that all government, private and municipal schools and colleges across Mumbai will remain closed until further notice.

Amid the torrential rains, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has advised private offices and corporate hubs in Mumbai to allow employees to work from home and announced a half-day for non-essential, semi-government offices.

Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of Mumbai rains, weather forecast and authority-level announcements on Tuesday, July 7, 2026.