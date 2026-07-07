Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On July 7

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Market Recap

Indian equity benchmarks extended gains for the fourth consecutive trading session. The NSE Nifty 50 closed 159.50 points, or 0.66%, higher at 24,430.35, while the BSE Sensex gained 521.16 points, or 0.67%, to end at 78,285.07.

US Markets Recap

Wall Street indices opened with gains on Monday as semiconductor companies and chipmakers recovered from previous session's rout.

S&P 500 opened 0.5% higher at 7,519.23, tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was up 0.81% at 24,042.04, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average extended gains to open 0.22% higher at 53,018.32.

ALSO READ: US Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Rises 1%, Dow Hits Record High As AI Chip Stocks Accelerate; Micron Up 3%

Stocks In News

Windsor Machines: The board approved the allotment of 17.32 lakh equity shares to promoter group member Ramesh Keshubhai Siyani upon the conversion of 17.32 lakh warrants at Rs. 191.85 per share.

The board approved the allotment of 17.32 lakh equity shares to promoter group member Ramesh Keshubhai Siyani upon the conversion of 17.32 lakh warrants at Rs. 191.85 per share. Capillary Technologies: An overseas subsidiary was targeted in a EUR 3 million deepfake banking fraud. The company has recovered EUR 0.45 million.

An overseas subsidiary was targeted in a EUR 3 million deepfake banking fraud. The company has recovered EUR 0.45 million. Varun Beverages: Its Kenya subsidiary agreed to acquire the dairy beverages, juices and packaged drinking water business of Devyani Food Industries Kenya for Rs. 305 crore to expand its presence in East Africa.

Its Kenya subsidiary agreed to acquire the dairy beverages, juices and packaged drinking water business of Devyani Food Industries Kenya for Rs. 305 crore to expand its presence in East Africa. Avenue Supermarts: Issued commercial papers worth Rs. 300 crore at a coupon of 6.60% with an 85-day maturity ending on Sept. 29, 2026.

Issued commercial papers worth Rs. 300 crore at a coupon of 6.60% with an 85-day maturity ending on Sept. 29, 2026. Primo Chemicals: Approved the acquisition of the remaining 51% stake in Flow Tech Chemicals, making it a wholly owned subsidiary.

Approved the acquisition of the remaining 51% stake in Flow Tech Chemicals, making it a wholly owned subsidiary. Reliance Industries: SEBI issued an administrative warning to the company's Compliance Officer over alleged lapses in insider trading regulations involving employee-related trades conducted in July 2024.

SEBI issued an administrative warning to the company's Compliance Officer over alleged lapses in insider trading regulations involving employee-related trades conducted in July 2024. Dilip Buildcon: Received the provisional completion certificate for the Rs. 780.12 crore Bengaluru–Vijayawada Expressway Package-7 HAM project.

Received the provisional completion certificate for the Rs. 780.12 crore Bengaluru–Vijayawada Expressway Package-7 HAM project. Mahindra Lifespace Developers: India Ratings assigned an IND A1+ rating to the company's existing Rs. 250 crore and proposed Rs. 100 crore commercial paper programmes.

India Ratings assigned an IND A1+ rating to the company's existing Rs. 250 crore and proposed Rs. 100 crore commercial paper programmes. Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works: Approved an increase in the limits for investments, loans, guarantees and securities under Section 186 of the Companies Act.

Approved an increase in the limits for investments, loans, guarantees and securities under Section 186 of the Companies Act. Ventive Hospitality: Subsidiary Eon-Hinjewadi Infrastructure raised a term loan of Rs. 110 crore from ICICI Bank to repay an inter-corporate deposit owed to Ventive Hospitality.

Subsidiary Eon-Hinjewadi Infrastructure raised a term loan of Rs. 110 crore from ICICI Bank to repay an inter-corporate deposit owed to Ventive Hospitality. Fractal Analytics: Ashwath Bhat resigned as Chief Financial Officer.

Ashwath Bhat resigned as Chief Financial Officer. Torrent Pharmaceuticals: The NCLT Ahmedabad approved the amalgamation of J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals with the company.

The NCLT Ahmedabad approved the amalgamation of J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals with the company. Hexaware Technologies: Entered into a strategic partnership with SmartRent to transform AI-native customer operations and revenue processes.

Entered into a strategic partnership with SmartRent to transform AI-native customer operations and revenue processes. Ganesh Housing: Received no-objection letters from BSE and NSE for the proposed amalgamation of Gatil Properties with the company.

Received no-objection letters from BSE and NSE for the proposed amalgamation of Gatil Properties with the company. Puravankara: Completed the sale of its entire 100% stake in subsidiary Purva Ruby Properties to Prishal Office Parks III for Rs. 145 crore.

Completed the sale of its entire 100% stake in subsidiary Purva Ruby Properties to Prishal Office Parks III for Rs. 145 crore. Nephrocare Health Services: Provided collateral and security support of Rs. 31.22 crore in favour of Citibank for credit facilities availed by its wholly owned Singapore subsidiary, Nephrocare Health Services International.

Provided collateral and security support of Rs. 31.22 crore in favour of Citibank for credit facilities availed by its wholly owned Singapore subsidiary, Nephrocare Health Services International. Zen Technologies: Subsidiary Vector Technics expanded its drone propulsion manufacturing capacity to 3 lakh units annually and said it is now India's largest fully integrated drone propulsion manufacturer.

Subsidiary Vector Technics expanded its drone propulsion manufacturing capacity to 3 lakh units annually and said it is now India's largest fully integrated drone propulsion manufacturer. Blue Jet Healthcare: Opened its QIP issue on July 6, 2026, and fixed the floor price at Rs. 531.70 per share. The company may offer a discount of up to 5% to the floor price.

Opened its QIP issue on July 6, 2026, and fixed the floor price at Rs. 531.70 per share. The company may offer a discount of up to 5% to the floor price. TVS Supply Chain Solutions: India Ratings reaffirmed the company's issuer rating and bank loan facilities rating at IND AA, revised the outlook to Positive from Stable, assigned an IND AA/Positive/IND A1+ rating to new bank facilities worth Rs. 110 crore and reaffirmed the commercial paper rating at IND A1+.

India Ratings reaffirmed the company's issuer rating and bank loan facilities rating at IND AA, revised the outlook to Positive from Stable, assigned an IND AA/Positive/IND A1+ rating to new bank facilities worth Rs. 110 crore and reaffirmed the commercial paper rating at IND A1+. Standard Engineering Technology: Approved the phased acquisition of Japan-based GL HAKKO Co. Ltd., with an initial stake of up to 19.19% and a further 31.88% stake within three years, taking its total ownership to 51.07%.

Approved the phased acquisition of Japan-based GL HAKKO Co. Ltd., with an initial stake of up to 19.19% and a further 31.88% stake within three years, taking its total ownership to 51.07%. Info Edge (India): Approved the acquisition of the remaining 45.36% stake in Coding Ninjas for around Rs. 39.91 crore. The company also approved an additional commitment of up to Rs. 180 crore to B8 Fund I, over and above its earlier commitment of Rs. 250 crore.

Approved the acquisition of the remaining 45.36% stake in Coding Ninjas for around Rs. 39.91 crore. The company also approved an additional commitment of up to Rs. 180 crore to B8 Fund I, over and above its earlier commitment of Rs. 250 crore. Tanfac Industries: Raised Rs. 174 crore from promoters and other investors to support its growth and expansion plans.

Raised Rs. 174 crore from promoters and other investors to support its growth and expansion plans. Cochin Shipyard: The government launched an OFS for up to a 2.52% stake, with an oversubscription option for another 66.30 lakh shares, taking the total offer size to 5.04% of equity. The OFS opens for non-retail investors on July 7, 2026, and for retail investors on July 8, 2026.

Business Updates

Titan Company

Q1 FY27 updates

Consumer businesses revenue grew 41% YoY

led by Jewellery 39%, Watches 23%, EyeCare 23% and Emerging Businesses 19%

Domestic business grew 37%, international business grew 128%, and the company added 77 net stores during the quarter, taking its retail network to 3,680 stores.

Jubilant FoodWorks

Q1 FY27 consolidated revenue rose 14.1% YoY to Rs. 2,569.3 crore

Standalone revenue increased 9.2% YoY to Rs. 1,848.5 crore

Domino's India reported 2.5% LFL growth

Group added 76 net stores during the quarter

Total store count to 3,712

Trent

Q1 FY27 standalone revenue grew 19% YoY to Rs. 5,666 crore from Rs. 4,781 crore; Added 20 net stores during the quarter

Total store count to 1,312, including 301 Westside and 982 Zudio stores.

Board Meeting

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers- Fund Raising

AGM

Awl Agri Business

Tata Power

Indian Overseas Bank

Computer Age Management Services

Bulk Block Deals

Bharat Wire Ropes: Lloyds Enterprises Limited sold 6,63,760 shares at Rs. 220.07 per share.

Lloyds Enterprises Limited sold 6,63,760 shares at Rs. 220.07 per share. Digitide: Elixir Wealth Management Private Limited bought 40,000 shares at Rs. 117.81 per share. Irage Broking Services LLP bought 5,43,306 shares at Rs. 115.52 per share. Irage Broking Services LLP also sold 5,43,306 shares at Rs. 114.93 per share.

Elixir Wealth Management Private Limited bought 40,000 shares at Rs. 117.81 per share. Irage Broking Services LLP bought 5,43,306 shares at Rs. 115.52 per share. Irage Broking Services LLP also sold 5,43,306 shares at Rs. 114.93 per share. GSP Crop Science: Setu Securities Private Limited bought 4,05,000 shares at Rs. 402.53 per share.

Setu Securities Private Limited bought 4,05,000 shares at Rs. 402.53 per share. IKIO Technologies: Junomoneta Finsol Private Limited bought 967 shares at Rs. 197.30 per share.

Junomoneta Finsol Private Limited bought 967 shares at Rs. 197.30 per share. Motisons Jewellers: Ajay Gupta sold 59,18,379 shares at Rs. 14.94 per share. Arihant Capital Markets Limited bought 15,63,167 shares at Rs. 14.92 per share. HRTI Private Limited sold 3,48,329 shares at Rs. 14.84 per share. QE Securities LLP sold 4,50,272 shares at Rs. 14.87 per share.

Ajay Gupta sold 59,18,379 shares at Rs. 14.94 per share. Arihant Capital Markets Limited bought 15,63,167 shares at Rs. 14.92 per share. HRTI Private Limited sold 3,48,329 shares at Rs. 14.84 per share. QE Securities LLP sold 4,50,272 shares at Rs. 14.87 per share. Ramco Systems: HRTI Private Limited sold 23,038 shares at Rs. 830.11 per share.

HRTI Private Limited sold 23,038 shares at Rs. 830.11 per share. SEIT InvIT: Larsen & Toubro Limited sold 23,25,000 shares at Rs. 123 per share. Nuvama Wealth Finance Limited bought 7,75,000 shares at Rs. 123 per share.

Larsen & Toubro Limited sold 23,25,000 shares at Rs. 123 per share. Nuvama Wealth Finance Limited bought 7,75,000 shares at Rs. 123 per share. Shakti Pumps: QE Securities LLP bought 42,636 shares at Rs. 600.60 per share.

QE Securities LLP bought 42,636 shares at Rs. 600.60 per share. Solarworld Energy Solutions: Junomoneta Finsol Private Limited bought 587 shares at Rs. 218.59 per share.

Trading Tweaks

Price band change from 20% to 10%

Digitide Solutions

National Standard

List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)

IKIO Technologies

List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework

Indo Count Industries

Network People Services Technologies

Pearl Global Industries

Pokarna

ALSO READ: Buy, Sell Or Hold: ITC, LIC, BEL, Coal India, Uno Minda And Vedanta Power — Ask Profit

F&O Cues

Nifty July​ futures is up 0.52% to 24479.90 at a premium of 49 points.

Nifty Options Maximum Call open interest at 24500 and Maximum Put open interest at 24000

Securities in ban period: Nil

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