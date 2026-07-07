Stocks To Watch Today: Trent, Cochin Shipyard, Titan, Varun Beverages, Torrent Pharma

Shares of Cochin Shipyard Ltd., Titan Company Ltd., Trent Ltd., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Fractal Analytics Ltd. are going to grab investors' attention on Tuesday.

Here are some of the key corporate announcements that came after Monday's market hours:

Business Updates

Titan Company: Q1 FY27 consumer businesses revenue grew 41% YoY, led by Jewellery at 39%, Watches at 23%, EyeCare at 23% and Emerging Businesses at 19%. Domestic business grew 37%, while international business grew 128%. The company added 77 net stores during the quarter, taking its retail network to 3,680 stores.

Q1 FY27 consumer businesses revenue grew 41% YoY, led by Jewellery at 39%, Watches at 23%, EyeCare at 23% and Emerging Businesses at 19%. Domestic business grew 37%, while international business grew 128%. The company added 77 net stores during the quarter, taking its retail network to 3,680 stores. Jubilant FoodWorks: Q1 FY27 consolidated revenue grew 14.1% YoY to Rs 2,569.3 crore. Standalone revenue grew 9.2% YoY to Rs 1,848.5 crore. Domino's India reported like-for-like sales growth of 2.5%. The group added 76 net stores during the quarter, taking the total store count to 3,712.

Q1 FY27 consolidated revenue grew 14.1% YoY to Rs 2,569.3 crore. Standalone revenue grew 9.2% YoY to Rs 1,848.5 crore. Domino's India reported like-for-like sales growth of 2.5%. The group added 76 net stores during the quarter, taking the total store count to 3,712. Trent: Q1 FY27 standalone revenue grew 19% YoY to Rs 5,666 crore versus Rs 4,781 crore. The company added 20 net stores during the quarter, taking the total store count to 1,312, including 301 Westside and 982 Zudio stores.

ALSO READ: Trent Q1 Update: Revenue Growth Misses Estimates, Stays Below 20% For Fifth Straight Quarter

Stocks In News

Cochin Shipyard: The government launched an OFS for up to a 2.52% stake, with an oversubscription option of another 66.30 lakh shares, taking the total offer size to 5.04% of equity. The OFS opens for non-retail investors on July 7, 2026 and for retail investors on July 8, 2026.

Varun Beverages: Kenya arm agreed to acquire the dairy beverages, juices and packaged drinking water business of Devyani Food Industries Kenya for Rs 305 crore to expand its East Africa footprint.

Avenue Supermarts (DMart): Issued commercial papers worth Rs 300 crore at a coupon of 6.60% with an 85-day maturity ending September 29, 2026.

Primo Chemicals: Approved the acquisition of the remaining 51% stake in Flow Tech Chemicals, making it a wholly owned subsidiary.

Dilip Buildcon: Received the provisional completion certificate for the Bengaluru-Vijayawada Expressway Package-7 HAM project worth Rs 780.12 crore.

Fractal Analytics: Ashwath Bhat resigned as Chief Financial Officer.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals: NCLT Ahmedabad sanctioned the amalgamation of J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals with Torrent Pharmaceuticals.

Hexaware Technologies: Entered into a strategic partnership with SmartRent to transform AI-native customer operations and revenue processes.

Blue Jet Healthcare: Opened its QIP on July 6, 2026 and fixed the floor price at Rs 531.70 per share. The company may offer a discount of up to 5% to the floor price.

Standard Engineering Technology: Approved the phased acquisition of GL HAKKO Co. Ltd., Japan, with an initial stake of up to 19.19% and a further 31.88% stake within three years, taking total ownership to 51.07%.

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For July 7: Nifty Bulls Eye 24,600 Breakout As Q1 Business Updates Boost Sentiment

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