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Belgium Vs USA Highlights: Red Devils Cruise Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals With 4-1 Win

Charles De Ketelaere scored twice before Hans Vanaken and Romelu Lukaku found the net as Belgium brushed aside co-hosts USA to set up a FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final clash with Spain.

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Belgium Vs USA Highlights: Red Devils Cruise Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals With 4-1 Win
Romelu Lukaku came off the bench to score in stoppage time as Belgium sealed a commanding 4-1 victory over the USA.
Photo: X/@BelRedDevils

Belgium produced a clinical display to defeat co-hosts USA 4-1 in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash at Seattle Stadium on Monday. Charles De Ketelaere struck twice in the opening half, responding almost immediately after Malik Tillman had briefly restored parity for the Americans, before Hans Vanaken extended the lead after the break.

Substitute Romelu Lukaku added a stoppage-time fourth to seal an emphatic victory as Belgium booked their place in the quarter-finals, where they will face Spain.

(This is a developing story) 

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