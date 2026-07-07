Belgium Vs USA Highlights: Red Devils Cruise Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals With 4-1 Win

Belgium produced a clinical display to defeat co-hosts USA 4-1 in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash at Seattle Stadium on Monday. Charles De Ketelaere struck twice in the opening half, responding almost immediately after Malik Tillman had briefly restored parity for the Americans, before Hans Vanaken extended the lead after the break.

Substitute Romelu Lukaku added a stoppage-time fourth to seal an emphatic victory as Belgium booked their place in the quarter-finals, where they will face Spain.

(This is a developing story)

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