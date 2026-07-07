Cristiano Ronaldo At FIFA World Cups: Check All Stats For Portugal's Superstar

Cristiano Ronaldo's remarkable FIFA World Cup journey came to a close on Monday as Portugal were eliminated by Spain in the Round of 16 of the 2026 tournament. The Portuguese captain, who had confirmed before the competition that it would be his final World Cup, played the full 90 minutes in the 1-0 defeat, bringing the curtain down on a career that spanned a record six editions of football's biggest tournament.

Across his World Cup career, Ronaldo made a record 27 appearances for Portugal, scoring 11 goals and providing two assists. He retired as his country's all-time leading appearance-maker and goalscorer at the FIFA World Cup, while also becoming the first player in men's football history to score in six different editions of the tournament.

Ronaldo made his World Cup debut at Germany 2006, where a young Portugal side reached the semi-finals before eventually finishing fourth, the best World Cup result of his international career. He scored once and registered an assist during that campaign before adding one goal apiece at South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014, though Portugal exited in the Round of 16 and group stage respectively.

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His most prolific World Cup came in Russia in 2018, where he scored four goals, including a memorable hat-trick against Spain, although Portugal were again knocked out in the Round of 16, losing 2-1 against Uruguay. Four years later in Qatar, Ronaldo found the net once as Portugal reached the quarter-finals, where they were knocked out by Morocco who held on for a 1-0 vicrory.

The 2026 tournament saw Ronaldo rewrite another chapter of Portugal's history. His brace against Uzbekistan took him past Eusébio's tally of nine World Cup goals, making him Portugal's all-time leading scorer at the tournament. He also netted his maiden goal in the World Cup knockout stages with a penalty against Croatia in the Round of 32, finishing his final campaign with three goals and a career tally of 11 as Portugal were knocked out by Spain in the Round of 16.

While Portugal never lifted the FIFA World Cup during Ronaldo's illustrious international career, he leaves the tournament with several enduring milestones. Alongside becoming the first player to score in six different World Cups, he also finishes as Portugal's all-time leader in appearances and goals at the competition, cementing his place among the greatest players to grace football's biggest stage.

Here's a look at the Portuguese legend's overall FIFA World Cup stats.

World Cup Stats Total Portugal Rank Appearances 27 1st Goals 11 1st Assists 2 Outside Top 5 World Cups Played 6 1st Best Finish Fourth Place (2006) Joint Best (Modern Era)

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