Spain Vs Portugal Highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup Career Ends As La Roja Reach Quarter-Finals

Cristiano Ronaldo's illustrious FIFA World Cup career came to an end as Spain edged Portugal 1-0 in a high-stakes Iberian derby at Dallas Stadium on Monday. The 41-year-old, who had confirmed before kickoff that the 2026 tournament would be his last World Cup, played the full 90 minutes and tested Unai Simón early on, but was kept quiet for much of the contest by Spain's disciplined defence. Just as extra time appeared inevitable, substitute Mikel Merino struck in stoppage time to send La Roja into the quarter-finals and bring the curtain down on Ronaldo's historic World Cup journey.

Spain's disciplined display not only secured a place in the quarter-finals but also extended their remarkable defensive run, setting a new FIFA World Cup record for the longest streak without conceding a goal. La Roja have now kept clean sheets in every match at the 2026 tournament and have not let in a goal since their 2-1 defeat to Japan in the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Luis de la Fuente's side controlled possession for long spells, with Rodri dictating play from midfield while Pedri and Lamine Yamal looked to stretch Portugal's compact defensive shape. Roberto Martínez's men remained organised at the back and threatened on the counter through Pedro Neto and João Félix, but struggled to create clear-cut chances for Ronaldo against the centre-back pairing of Pau Cubarsí and Aymeric Laporte.

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The contest began cautiously before Spain carved out the first clear opening in the eighth minute when Dani Olmo released Mikel Oyarzabal, who dragged his effort wide despite being one-on-one with the goalkeeper. Portugal responded moments later through Ronaldo, who cut inside from the right and unleashed a powerful drive that forced Simón into an excellent save at his near post.

Spain continued to probe and almost broke the deadlock in the 16th minute, but Diogo Costa produced a superb double save, first denying Lamine Yamal before tipping away Alex Baena's fierce follow-up effort. Portugal came closest before the interval when Nuno Mendes surged down the left and saw his cross take a dangerous deflection before crashing against the crossbar.

Portugal suffered a setback shortly after the break when Nuno Mendes was forced off through injury, prompting Nelson Semedo's introduction. Martínez later turned to Rafael Leao, Diogo Dalot, Bernardo Silva and Francisco Conceicao in search of a breakthrough, while Spain responded by bringing on Ferran Torres, Fabian Ruiz and Merino to add fresh legs in the closing stages.

The decisive moment arrived in the opening minute of stoppage time. Spain reacted quickly to a free-kick in midfield, catching Portugal's defence off guard before Ferran Torres slipped a pass into the path of Merino, who calmly slotted beyond Costa. Portugal nearly forced extra time in the dying seconds, but Bernardo Silva headed Conceicao's inviting cross over the bar from close range, allowing Spain to seal their place in the quarter-finals.

The victory extended Spain's flawless defensive record at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with La Roja yet to concede a goal in the tournament. They will next face the winner of the United States versus Belgium Round of 16 clash for a place in the semi-finals, while Ronaldo signed off from the World Cup stage with 27 appearances and 11 goals across a record six tournament editions.

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