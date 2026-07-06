Trump Owns FIFA Intervention Amid US Red Card Furore

US President Donald Trump said he had asked FIFA to review the one-match suspension handed to United States striker Folarin Balogun, with the governing body later deciding to lift the ban ahead of the country's FIFA World Cup match in the Round of 16 against Belgium.

Balogun was initially set to miss Tuesday's knockout fixture after receiving a straight red card for a challenge on Bosnia and Herzegovina defender Tarik Muharemovic in the previous round.

However, FIFA on Sunday suspended the automatic one-match ban for 12 months, making the forward eligible for selection against Belgium.

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Speaking at the White House on Monday, Trump confirmed that he had spoken to FIFA President Gianni Infantino and requested a review of the incident, saying he did not believe Balogun had committed a foul worthy of a red card.

"I thought it was two great athletes who crashed into each other and got entangled," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"I think it [the suspension] would have left a big stain. I can't tell them what to do. I don't believe they made the decision; I believe it was the commission that made the decision. And it was the right decision."

Trump also criticised Brazilian referee Raphael Claus after he sent Balogun off, describing it as a "horrible" decision and the official as "a little bit suspect".

FIFA told BBC Sport it had “nothing more” to add “for now” when asked for comment on Trump's remarks, Belgium's objections and the appeal process.

The decision has been slammed from various quarters. The Royal Belgian Football Association said it was "astonished" by FIFA's decision and would continue to defend the principles of ethics, fair competition and the interests of football as a whole, BBC Sport reported.

England head coach Thomas Tuchel also questioned the precedent set by the ruling after his side had Jarell Quansah sent off in its Round of 16 victory over Mexico.

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"Where to draw the line is the question that I ask. I have no answer to that," he said.

"Do we appeal if a yellow card is not a yellow card? Do we think it is not a red card, or who thinks it? Where does this start and where does this end? It's my question. I don't have an answer."

The report said UEFA, who are the European football's governing body, also criticised the intervention, saying overturning a suspension during a major tournament had "crossed a line".

The report added that Balogun's case is only the second instance in FIFA World Cup history in which a player has avoided serving a suspension for the next match after receiving a red card. The only previous case involved Brazil's Garrincha at the 1962 World Cup, before automatic suspension rules were introduced, amid allegations of political interference.

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