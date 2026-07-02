'Rules Different For Messi' — Folarin Balogun's Red Card For Similar Challenge Sparks Fan Outrage

Football fans have been left divided after United States striker Folarin Balogun was shown a straight red card during his side's FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday.The 24-year-old, who scored his third goal of the tournament in the USA's 2-0 victory, was sent off in the 64th minute after catching Bosnia defender Tarik Muharemović on the ankle with his studs. Following a VAR review, Brazilian referee Raphael Claus upgraded the challenge to a straight red card, forcing the co-hosts to play the remainder of the match with 10 men.
The dismissal has sparked widespread debate online, with many supporters comparing the incident to Lionel Messi's challenge on Algeria defender Aïssa Mandi during Argentina's group-stage match. Messi, who scored a hat-trick in that game, escaped without a red card after catching Mandi on the calf with a studs-up challenge.
The contrasting decisions have fuelled discussions across social media, with many fans questioning the consistency of refereeing at the tournament.
Just a reminder that USMNT striker Folarin Balogun received a red card after a VAR check on this challenge.— USMNT Only (@usmntonly) July 2, 2026
Earlier in the tournament, Lionel Messi didn't get a yellow card or even a VAR check for a similar challenge. pic.twitter.com/C1eMdLU4F3
????????????— The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) July 2, 2026
USA player Folarin Balogun sent off for this challenge.
Lionel Messi didn't even get a yellow card or a VAR Check on his challenge even though it was a clear RED.
The rules are different for Lionel Messi. pic.twitter.com/a7YkkFHCuX
Here's Messi doing it on purpose with not even a foul called. Much less a yellow or a red pic.twitter.com/HWe9wcJENT— Dozie (@KingDozy1774) July 2, 2026
Balogun Red Card Messi No red card pic.twitter.com/w6AHzTJsdJ— Hater Report (@HaterReport) July 2, 2026
“If you give a red card here, the consistency, why is not Messi getting the red card?”@Jermainejunior on Flo Balogun receiving a red card in the USMNT's Round of 32 victory. pic.twitter.com/opv1wLKCen— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 2, 2026
Messi didn't get a red card for this.— Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) July 2, 2026
But, Balogun got a red card.
Make it make sense, FIFA… pic.twitter.com/Ce9mePP5g6
NO CARD RED CARD pic.twitter.com/CJ4lCQo9A0— Troll Football (@TrollFootball) July 2, 2026
Friendly reminder that FIFA golden boy Messi received no punishment after this foul earlier in the tournament. pic.twitter.com/lRq5y4tk3k— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) July 2, 2026
And this wasn't even a foul or a yellow. It's exponentially worse than Balogun's. pic.twitter.com/tt3qXCEn2O— Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) July 2, 2026
Despite the setback, Mauricio Pochettino's side held firm and booked their place in the Round of 16 with a hard-fought 2-0 victory. Balogun continued his impressive tournament by scoring his third goal of the World Cup just before halftime.
Bosnia started brightly and created the better opportunities early on, forcing goalkeeper Matt Freese into a couple of important saves. However, the United States gradually took control, with Balogun proving to be a constant threat in attack. After seeing one effort ruled out for offside and coming close on multiple occasions, the striker finally broke the deadlock in the 45th minute when Malik Tillman set him up following Tim Ream's interception in midfield.
Balogun calmly slotted home to register his third goal of the tournament, moving within one goal of the US men's single-World Cup scoring record set by Bert Patenaude in 1930.
ALSO READ: Folarin Balogun, Malik Tillman Score As The Stars And Stripes Qualify For Round Of 16
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