Alphabet Mulls First Australian Dollar Bond As AI Debt Piles Up

Alphabet Inc. hired banks for what would be a debut offering of Australian dollar bonds, as US tech firms flood credit markets with debt to fund investments in AI.

The US firm may sell the notes across 4 maturities including as long as 20 years, according to an emailed statement from Australia & New Zealand Banking Group, one of the mandated banks.

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Alphabet priced $25 billion of bonds in the US dollar market earlier this month and has also issued notes in Swiss francs, British pounds, euros, Canadian dollars and Japanese yen in 2026. The company also recently raised nearly $85 billion through an equity offering.

Together with US peer firms like Meta Platforms Inc., and Amazon.com Inc., US tech giants have raised hundreds of billions in dollars and other currencies this year to fund their AI ambitions. While Big Tech's huge investments in artificial intelligence are helping power the stock market to record highs again, higher yields are adding to a debate about risks surrounding the ability of the firms to generate profits from those investments.

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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