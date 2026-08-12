Sovereign Gold Bonds: Over 350% Return On Cards For Investors Today; Check Series, Eligibility, How To Redeem

Investors holding specific tranches of the Sovereign Gold Bond scheme are set for significant gains as the Reserve Bank of India opens the premature redemption window on Aug. 12, 2026. The current premature redemption window specifically applies to the Sovereign Gold Bond 2018-19 Series VI, which was issued by the RBI on behalf of the Government of India on Feb. 12.

The RBI has announced a premature redemption price of Rs 15,102 for each unit of the relevant Sovereign Gold Bond tranche. The issue, launched on Feb. 12, 2019, was available at Rs 3,276 per gram to investors who applied online and opted for digital payment. Without the Rs 50-per-gram online discount, the issue price was Rs 3,326 per gram.

At the new redemption price, investors who entered at Rs 3,276 per gram would have made a capital gain of Rs 11,826 per unit. In percentage terms, gold price appreciation alone works out to approximately 361.1%.

Put simply, Rs 1 lakh invested in the bond at launch would now be valued at around Rs 4.61 lakh if redeemed prematurely. This calculation does not include the interest earned during the investment period.

With the SGB 2018-19 Series VI set to mature in February 2027, investors redeeming their units in August 2026 would be exiting approximately six months before the bond's scheduled maturity date.

For the redemption scheduled on Aug. 12, 2026, the RBI arrived at the price by taking the average closing rate for 999-purity gold across the three preceding business days: Aug. 7, 10 and 11. The gold prices used for the calculation were those published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

Sovereign Gold Bonds: Series

The Rs 15,102 per-unit price is specific to SGB 2018-19 Series VI and its August 2026 early-exit window.

Other Sovereign Gold Bond tranches follow their own redemption calendars, with the applicable price varying according to the relevant redemption date.

Sovereign Gold Bonds: Eligibility

Sovereign Gold Bonds come with an eight-year tenure, with investors allowed to exit early from the fifth year onwards on designated interest payment dates.

The amount payable on redemption is determined by the prevailing gold price rather than the rate at which the bond was originally issued.

Eligible investors include individual retail investors, HUFs, trusts, and universities holding units in demat or physical form.

Sovereign Gold Bonds: How To Redeem

Identify your redemption window: Check the applicable coupon payment and redemption dates for your particular SGB series using the RBI's announcements or your investment statement.

Place the redemption request: Approach the bank, post office or broker handling your SGB and submit your request within the prescribed timeframe. Investors are generally required to initiate the process at least 30 days before the interest payment date.

Submit the required information: Complete the early redemption form with your PAN, bank details and relevant SGB or demat account numbers.

Wait for the payment: After approval and processing, the redemption proceeds are credited to the registered bank account. The payable amount is determined using the average IBJA gold price recorded over the preceding three business days.

SGBs give investors exposure to gold price gains without the costs typically associated with holding the metal physically. There are no storage or making charges, and bondholders also receive periodic interest on their investment.

The scheme sets the minimum denomination at one gram. Investments beyond the initial unit must also be made in multiples of one gram, in line with the RBI's framework.

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