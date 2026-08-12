Garden Shed Collapse In Mumbai's Sion Leaves At Least 8 Injured

A large shed at Raghunath Vitthal Chavan Garden in Mumbai's Sion area collapsed on Wednesday, injuring around 8-10 senior citizens, according to NDTV.

The incident was reported at around 4:48 pm on Aug. 12 at Mala Garden, which is a BMC garden opposite T/18 Building in Pratiksha Nagar, Sion East.

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According to the preliminary information available, a ground-floor structure collapsed at the site, with initial reports suggesting that 3-4 people could be trapped beneath the fallen structure.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), police, 108 ambulance services and ward garden staff were mobilised following the incident.

The collapse has reportedly been linked to ongoing construction work for Mumbai Bank's ‘Sahakar Bhavan' building near the garden. However, further details on the exact circumstances leading to the collapse are awaited.

The injured senior citizens were in the garden when the structure collapsed, it was reported. No further details of their condition or the rescue operation have been released yet at the time of writing this story.

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