Mumbai: Landslide Reported At Gaushiya Chawl In Kurla's Chirag Nagar; Two People Injured, Six Feared Trapped

A landslide was reported in Mumbai's Kurla area early on Wednesday, with two people injured and six people suspected to be trapped under debris, civic officials said.

According to information received from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the incident occurred at Gaushiya Chawl in Chirag Nagar, near Rathod Medical, Kurla (West). The incident was reported at 3:48 a.m., while the latest update was issued at 6:50 a.m.

The injured have been identified as Sohel Ansari (18), who suffered a head injury, and Mohamad Ansari (14), who sustained a back injury. Hospital authorities said both injured persons are in stable condition.

Two suspected bodies recovered, sent to nearby hospital for examination, says L Ward official Anil Jadhav.

Rescue operations are currently underway at the site. Multiple agencies have been mobilised, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 108 ambulance services, and BMC ward staff.

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The IMD issued a yellow alert for Mumbai on Wednesday, forecasting generally cloudy skies with moderate rainfall and isolated spells of heavy rain at some places during the next 24 hours.

Mumbai experienced moderate rainfall on Wednesday, with western suburbs recording relatively higher precipitation, even as the showers slowed down road traffic in several parts of the metropolis. Till Tuesday evening, the civic body received half a dozen complaints of electrical short circuits and 14 of trees or their branches falling in different parts of the financial capital. However, no major rain-relate incident was reported.

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