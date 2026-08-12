Mumbai Rains Today: Be Alert, Says IMD; Heavy Rain Likely In Mumbai, Thane, Palghar

After overnight showers, Mumbai is set for another spell of rain on Wednesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar and warning of heavy rainfall at isolated places.

The yellow alert which is classified as Watch (Be Aware), comes as rain activity picked up across Mumbai after a brief dry spell. The weather department has forecast a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain across the city's western and eastern suburbs, with isolated heavy spells possible.

According to AccuWeather, Mumbai could see a couple of showers in the morning, followed by breezy conditions and some rain in the afternoon. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum could settle near 27 degrees Celsius. Cloudy conditions with some rain are forecast for the night.

Mumbai experienced moderate rainfall on Tuesday, with the western suburbs receiving relatively higher precipitation. Overcast skies persisted through the day, while showers ranging from drizzle to moderate and heavy spells were reported across the city and suburbs.

The Santacruz observatory, representative of the western suburbs, recorded 43.8 mm of rainfall between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the IMD. The Colaba observatory, representative of the island city, received 24.4 mm during the same period.

Data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's automatic rain gauges showed the island city received 30.12 mm of rainfall till 6 p.m., while the eastern suburbs recorded 44.45 mm. The western suburbs received 53.82 mm.

The showers slowed road traffic at several places, while suburban train services were delayed by around 10-15 minutes. Public transport services, however, remained largely unaffected.

Till Tuesday evening, the BMC had received six complaints related to electrical short circuits and 14 complaints involving fallen trees or branches. No major rain-related incident was reported.

Rainfall activity increased during the second half of Tuesday after a relatively subdued spell, with intermittent showers continuing across the financial capital.

The IMD has forecast generally cloudy conditions with moderate rainfall and isolated heavy showers over Mumbai during the next 24 hours.

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