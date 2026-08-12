Manipur Violence: Armed Miscreants Burn Down Several Houses In Naga Village In Kangpokpi

Armed miscreants attacked a Naga village in Manipur's Kangpokpi district and burnt down several houses, officials said on Wednesday.

The miscreants fired several rounds at Tokpa Liangmai Naga village, located near Tumnoupokpi Thangal village, before setting fire to several houses around 10 pm on Tuesday, they said.

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The exact number of houses burnt is being ascertained, but most of them are kutcha structures, officials said.

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