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Manipur Violence: Armed Miscreants Burn Down Several Houses In Naga Village In Kangpokpi

The exact number of houses burnt is being ascertained, but most of them are kutcha structures, officials said.

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Manipur Violence: Armed Miscreants Burn Down Several Houses In Naga Village In Kangpokpi
The miscreants fired several rounds at Tokpa Liangmai Naga village, located near Tumnoupokpi Thangal village, before setting fire to several houses around 10 pm on Tuesday,
(representational image/ PTI)

Armed miscreants attacked a Naga village in Manipur's Kangpokpi district and burnt down several houses, officials said on Wednesday.

The miscreants fired several rounds at Tokpa Liangmai Naga village, located near Tumnoupokpi Thangal village, before setting fire to several houses around 10 pm on Tuesday, they said.

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The exact number of houses burnt is being ascertained, but most of them are kutcha structures, officials said.

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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