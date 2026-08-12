Godrej Consumer CEO Exit: Brokerages Flag Overhang, Goldman Sachs Cuts Target Price — Check Potential Upside

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.'s surprise leadership change has emerged as a near-term overhang for the stock, with brokerages flagging uncertainty around execution and the company's next phase of strategy. Goldman Sachs cut its target price, while JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and Citi retained their respective ratings but said investors are likely to await greater clarity on the new management team and its execution priorities.

Sudhir Sitapati resigned as managing director and chief executive officer with effect from August 11, according to the company's exchange filing. The board approved the appointment of Aasif Malbari, who was the company's chief financial officer, as MD and CEO for five years from August 12, subject to shareholder approval. Malbari will consequently step down as CFO.

The company has also appointed Vishal Kedia as interim CFO with effect from August 12. Kedia will continue in his existing role as Head of Strategy, FP&A and Investor Relations until a permanent CFO is appointed.

Sitapati's resignation came after more than five years at the helm. In his resignation email, he said GCPL's Q1 FY27 revenue growth had accelerated to 19%, driven by 9% underlying volume growth, and said he believed the task he had set for himself at the company was complete.

Here's what brokerages are saying after Godrej Consumer's CEO change:

JPMorgan

Maintained 'Overweight'; Target Price At Rs. 1,175

Sees the leadership change as a near-term overhang for the stock.

Says execution will be key to rebuilding investor confidence.

Believes the new management's emphasis on better execution could create pressure on valuation multiples and stock performance in the near term.

Investors are likely to await the appointment of the India CEO and tangible progress on strategic initiatives.

Sees lower execution disruption risk because of the internal succession.

Says higher volume growth and a revival in margins will be needed to rebuild investor confidence.

Goldman Sachs

Maintained 'Buy'; Target Price Cut To Rs. 1,175 From Rs. 1,330

Called the CEO change unexpected and said greater clarity is needed on key strategic initiatives.

Said the new management is focused on improving execution in India.

Expects the company to appoint a separate India CEO.

Sees the need for greater clarity on the 'speedboats' strategy.

Believes the strategic focus could shift towards the core business.

Morgan Stanley

Maintained 'Equal-weight'; Target Price At Rs. 1,204

Views the unexpected CEO change as a material negative for the stock.

Expects downside risk to the stock's valuation multiple.

Notes that the stock had re-rated significantly during Sudhir Sitapati's tenure.

Says the market will await clarity on the new India CEO appointment and delivery from the new management.

Does not see an immediate downside to consensus earnings estimates.

Citi

Maintained 'Buy'; Target Price At Rs. 1,350

Says the sudden CEO exit is likely to weigh on sentiment, with the focus shifting to execution.

Interprets management's emphasis on 'candor' and 'pace' as a push for greater transparency, sharper accountability and faster execution.

Says the commentary suggests promoter expectations may have been higher in certain areas.

Sees a near-term sentiment overhang but no evidence of a strategic reset.

Believes the focus remains on strengthening execution within the existing strategy.

Will monitor leadership appointments, including separate heads for India and international operations.

Sees improvement in LVs and stronger market share gains as key indicators of whether the renewed execution focus translates into better earnings delivery.

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