New Zealand Prime Minister Luxon Wins Party Confidence Vote

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said the governing National Party has backed him to remain its leader in a confidence vote less than three months before a general election.

Luxon announced the outcome of the vote after an hours-long meeting of party lawmakers Wednesday in Wellington. He was flanked by several colleagues including Finance Minister Nicola Willis and Education Minister Erica Stanford. He did not take questions from reporters.

"There was a confidence vote in my leadership this morning at our caucus meeting," Luxon told reporters. "I have the full support of our caucus. Our caucus is united and it is determined to win this election."

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It is the second time Luxon has won a vote of confidence in his leadership this year after surviving one in April. That success failed to draw a line under the persistent speculation about his suitability for the top job. Media reports this week suggested a leadership challenge was being mounted and Luxon on Tuesday summoned lawmakers back to parliament during a recess to clear the air, saying division and disunity are a major distraction only 90 days out from the Nov. 7 election. National trails the main opposition Labour Party in most recent opinion polls, and Luxon's rating as preferred prime minister fell to 17% according to a 1News Verian poll published earlier Wednesday. The 56-year-old has also faced criticism over his ability to communicate clearly with the public. ALSO READ: Hormuz Crisis Triggering Job Losses? New Zealand Minister Flags Impact Amid Soaring Fuel Prices

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