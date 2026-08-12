Grasim Industries Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, Dividend, What To Watch, Share Price

Grasim Industries Ltd. has informed the stock exchanges that its Board of Directors will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026, to consider and approve the company's standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Investors will track revenue growth, profitability and operating performance across key businesses, including Birla Opus paints, cellulosic fibres, chemicals and cement through its subsidiary UltraTech Cement.

Founded in 1947, Grasim Industries is the flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group. It started as a textiles manufacturer and has since diversified into cellulosic fibres, chemicals, paints and building materials, among other businesses. Through subsidiaries and investments, it also has exposure to cement and financial services.

Here's everything you need to know about Grasim Industries Ltd.'s Q1FY27 results schedule.

Grasim Industries Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated July 29, Grasim Industries said its Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The filing related to the Q1 results meeting does not indicate any fresh dividend declaration. The company had earlier recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per equity share for FY26.

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Grasim Industries Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

Grasim Industries will host a conference call for investors and analysts on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026, at 5:00 PM IST to discuss its Q1FY27 results.

The call will begin with a brief business update, followed by an interactive question-and-answer session.

Conference Dial in Numbers:

Universal Numbers: +91 22 6280 1127 / +91 22 7115 8028

International Toll-Free Numbers

US: +1 866 746 2133

UK: +0 808 101 1573

Singapore: +800 101 2045

Hong Kong: +800 964 448

Grasim Industries Q1 Results: What To Watch

Investors are likely to focus on the following key metrics when Grasim Industries reports its Q1FY27 earnings:

Birla Opus: Revenue growth, volume growth, market share and capacity utilisation

Cellulosic fibres: Sales volumes, realisations, product mix and profitability

Chemicals: Caustic soda volumes, realisations and margins

Cement: Demand, sales volumes and profitability at UltraTech Cement

EBITDA margin: Improvement or pressure across standalone businesses

Consolidated revenue: Growth across building materials, financial services and other segments

Net profit: Performance against market expectations

Management guidance: Outlook for FY27, capex and growth in newer businesses

Grasim Industries Share Price Performance

Shares of Grasim Industries have gained in recent trading sessions. The stock has risen about 4.6% over the past five trading sessions and 4.9% over the past month. Over the past six months, it has advanced 14.6%, while on a year-to-date basis, it is up about 19.7%. Over the past year, the stock has gained around 21.9%.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 3,411.10 per share on the NSE on Aug. 10, 2026, while its 52-week low stands at Rs 2,502.50, recorded on March 23, 2026.

Grasim Industries Q4 FY26 Results Snapshot (Standalone YoY)

Net Loss narrowed at Rs 164 crore versus loss of Rs 288 crore

Revenue rose 31.9% at Rs 11,774 crore versus Rs 8,926 crore

EBITDA at Rs 540 crore versus Rs 221 crore

EBITDA Margin at 4.6% versus 2.5%

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