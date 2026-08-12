IRCTC Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, What To Watch, Share Price Performance

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will announce its Q1FY27 results today, with investors tracking performance across internet ticketing, catering, tourism and Rail Neer to assess revenue growth, volumes and margins.

Investors will closely track core segments like internet ticketing, catering, tourism, and Rail Neer packaged water to gauge volume growth and operating margins.

Established in 1999, IRCTC operates under the administrative control of the Ministry of Railways. The company manages railway ticketing, catering and tourism services at stations, on trains and at other locations.

Here's everything you need to know about IRCTC's Q1FY27 results schedule.

IRCTC Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated July 30, IRCTC said its Board of Directors will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The filing did not mention any dividend announcement. IRCTC last paid an interim dividend of Rs 3.5 per share in February.

Also Read: Q1 Results Today: Tata Motors, HAL, Grasim, Apollo Hospitals Among 500+ Companies To Announce Earnings On Aug. 12

IRCTC Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The management of the company will hold an earnings conference call on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. (IST) to discuss Q1 FY27 results with investors and analysts.

The earnings conference call is being hosted by Dolat Capital.

Conference Dial in Numbers:

Universal Numbers: +91 22 6280 1116/ +91 22 7115 8017

International Toll-Free Numbers

US: +1 866 746 2133

UK: +0 808 101 1573

Singapore: +800 101 2045

Hong Kong: +800 964 448

IRCTC Q1 Results: What To Watch

Investors will closely focus on these key metrics when IRCTC reports its Q1 FY27 earnings:

Revenue from operations and segment-wise growth

EBITDA margin and profitability

Internet ticketing volumes and revenue

Catering revenue and margins

Tourism business performance

Rail Neer sales and volumes

Net profit (PAT)

Management commentary and FY27 outlook

IRCTC Share Price Performance

Shares of IRCTC have risen 0.79% over the past five trading sessions and gained 3.05% in the past month. However, the stock has declined 18.23% over the past six months and is down 24.65% year-to-date. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have fallen around 34%.

The stock's 52-week high stood at Rs 750 on the NSE, while its 52-week low was Rs 485.30, recorded on July 28, 2026.

IRCTC Q4 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)