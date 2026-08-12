iQOO Neo 11 Ultra: Expected Price, Battery, Colours And More - What Leaks Suggest

iQOO is reportedly gearing up to debut the Neo 11 Ultra as a new 5G smartphone in India. According to a Smartprix listing, the handset could debut on October 30, 2026, with an expected price of around Rs 49,999. However, iQOO has not officially confirmed the launch date, pricing or specifications.

Display and Design

The iQOO Neo 11 Ultra is tipped to feature a 6.83-inch flat Visionox 2K LTPO OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The panel could also offer 2,592Hz PWM dimming. The phone is expected to feature a metal middle frame with a glass or fiberglass rear panel and may carry an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, as per the Smartprix.

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Performance and Storage

The smartphone is expected to be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 chipset, reported Smartprix. It could offer up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The device is tipped to run Android 16 with OriginOS 6.

Camera Setup

For photography, the Neo 11 Ultra could feature a dual rear camera system comprising a 50MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. A 16MP front camera is expected for selfies and video calls. The rear camera system may support 4K video recording.

Battery and Charging

Battery life could be a major highlight, with the handset reportedly featuring a silicon-carbon battery of around 9,000mAh capacity. It is expected to support 100W wired fast charging, while wireless charging may not be available.

Connectivity and Features

The smartphone could support 5G dual-SIM connectivity, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, an IR blaster and USB Type-C. Other expected features include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers. The phone is not expected to include a 3.5mm headphone jack or microSD card slot.

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The iQOO Neo 11 Ultra is reportedly expected in Black, White, Orange and Blue colour options. All specifications, pricing and launch details remain unconfirmed until iQOO makes an official announcement.

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