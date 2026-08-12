Molbio Diagnostics IPO GMP: What Grey Market Premium Signals On Final Subscription Day

Molbio Diagnostics, which launched its approximately Rs 940 crore initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, will close for subscription today. On the final day, the latest grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 152 indicates a potential listing gain of 19% over the upper price band of Rs 807.

Note: Grey market premiums are unofficial and may not accurately reflect the stock's actual listing performance.

Here's all you need to know about Molbio Diagnostics IPO.

What Does Molbio Diagnostics IPO GMP Signal?

The current GMP of Rs 152 indicates that the stock could potentially list at around Rs 959, or 18.84% above the upper IPO price band of Rs 807, if the grey-market trend translates into actual listing performance. However, GMP is unofficial and can change before listing.

Particulars Details IPO price band Rs 768–807 Latest GMP, Aug. 12 Rs 152 Estimated listing price Rs 959 Potential listing gain 18.84%

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Molbio Diagnostics IPO Latest Subscription Status

Molbio Diagnostics IPO was subscribed 15.12 times, as of 1:10 p.m. on Aug 12

QIBs: 19.17 times

NIIs: 26.94 times

RIIs: 7.77 times

Molbio Diagnostics IPO Key Details

Molbio Diagnostics public issue is worth Rs 939.70 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 25 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 200 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 92 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 739.70 crore. Molbio Diagnostics IPO has set its issue price band at Rs 768 to Rs 807 per share.

The lot size for an application is 18 shares. This means that the minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor (retail) is Rs 14,526 (18 shares) based on the upper price band. Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Molbio Diagnostics IPO Key Dates

Issue opens: Aug. 10

Issue closes: Aug. 12

Allotment finalisation: Aug. 13

Refund initiation: Aug. 14

Share credit: Aug. 14

Listing date: Aug. 17

Molbio Diagnostics Financials

The company reported total income at Rs 1,455.17 crore in FY26, up from Rs 1,027.94 crore in FY25. Profit After Tax (PAT) was at Rs 164.14 crore in FY26, compared with Rs 138.58 crore in FY25. EBITDA stood at Rs 328.24 crore in FY26, up from Rs 256.64 crore in FY25.

Total income growth: 41.4%

PAT growth: 18.4%

EBITDA growth: 27.9%

Use of Proceeds

The IPO proceeds will primarily fund research and development infrastructure, a Center of Excellence and connected office space. Some portion will also go towards the purchase of plant, machinery and equipment for Goa and Visakhapatnam units. The remaining proceeds will support general corporate purposes.

Molbio Diagnostics Business

Incorporated in October 2000, Molbio Diagnostics Limited is a global point-of-care (POC) molecular diagnostics company engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and commercialisation of rapid diagnostic solutions for infectious and non-communicable diseases.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisers and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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