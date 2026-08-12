Dhoot Transmission IPO GMP: What Grey Market Premium Signals On Final Subscription Day

Dhoot Transmission, an electrical and electronics (E&E) company, launched its mainboard IPO on Monday, with the issue set to close for subscription on Wednesday. On the final day of subscription, Dhoot Transmission IPO's latest grey market premium (GMP) stands at Rs 258, indicating a potential listing gain of nearly 30% over the upper price band.

Note: Grey market premiums are unofficial and may not accurately reflect the stock's actual listing performance.

Here's all you need to know about Dhoot Transmission IPO.

What Does Dhoot Transmission IPO GMP Signal?

The current GMP of Rs 258 indicates that the stock could potentially list at around Rs 1129, or 29.62% above the upper IPO price band of Rs 871, if the grey-market trend translates into actual listing performance. However, GMP is unofficial and can change before listing.

Particulars Details IPO price band Rs 829–871 Latest GMP, Aug. 12 Rs 258 Estimated listing price Rs 1129 Potential listing gain 29.62%

Note: GMP is an unofficial indicator and does not guarantee the IPO's listing price or returns.

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Dhoot Transmission IPO Latest Subscription Status

Dhoot Transmission IPO was subscribed 11.98 times as of 1:10 p.m. on Aug. 12

QIBs: 5.16 times

NIIs: 35.29 times

RIIs: 5.77 times

Dhoot Transmission IPO: Issue Size, Price Band, Lot Size

This book build issue worth Rs 3,066.89 crore comprises a combination of Rs 1,400 crore fresh issue and Rs 1,666.89 crore offer-for-sale (OFS). A total of 3.52 crore shares are being offered in the IPO.

The price band has been set between Rs 829 and Rs 871 per share.

Each application lot size comprises 17 shares, requiring retail investors to invest Rs 14,807 per lot to participate in the IPO (at the upper price band).

Axis Capital Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Dhoot Transmission IPO Key Dates

Issue opens: Aug. 10

Issue closes: Aug. 12

Allotment finalisation: Aug. 13

Refund initiation: Aug. 14

Share credit: Aug. 14

Listing date: Aug. 17

Dhoot Transmission IPO: Financials

The company reported an 11.9% YoY increase in profit after tax to Rs 396 crore in FY26, compared with Rs 354 crore in FY25. Total income rose to Rs 4,563.7 crore in FY26 from Rs 3,472.24 crore in FY25, while EBITDA increased to Rs 711 crore from Rs 591 crore.

About Dhoot Transmission

Founded in 1998, Dhoot Transmission is a leading electrical and electronics (E&E) company engaged in designing, engineering, manufacturing, and supplying wiring harnesses and electrical distribution systems. Its diversified portfolio includes wiring harnesses, battery packs, sensors, electronic controllers, among others.

Use of Proceeds

The IPO proceeds will primarily be used to repay borrowings, fund new manufacturing plants in Haryana and Tamil Nadu and support general corporate purposes.

ALSO READ: Dhoot Transmission Raises Rs 918 Crore From 72 Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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