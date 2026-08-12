Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO Day 2: Issue Fully Subscribed; QIB Portion Lags, NII Portion Booked 1.3 Times

Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd. opened for subscription yesterday, August 11. The dairy products maker has fixed a price band of Rs 133-140 per share for its Rs 1,553 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO). At the price band, the company is expected to command a post-issue market valuation of about Rs 10,310 crore to Rs 10,778 crore. The initial share sale will conclude on August 13.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 1,428 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to Rs 125 crore, taking the total issue size to Rs 1,553 crore. The proposed public issue is set to be the largest IPO by an Indian dairy company. Listed peers in the sector include Parag Milk Foods Ltd, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd and Dodla Dairy Ltd.

JM Financial, Axis Capital and IIFL Capital Services are the book-running lead managers to the issue, while KFin Technologies is the registrar

Earlier, Milky Mist had planned to mobilise Rs 2,035 crore through its maiden public offering, according to its draft papers.

The IPO follows Milky Mist's Rs 482 crore pre-IPO funding round in May this year from Jongsong Investments Pte Ltd, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Temasek Holdings.

Milky Mist Dairy Food on Monday raised Rs 465.30 crore from anchor investors, a day before the opening of its initial public offering (IPO) for public subscription. Zulia Investments Pte Ltd received the largest allocation of 1.14 crore shares, accounting for 34.39% of the anchor investor portion. The allocation is worth about Rs 160 crore.

Other major anchor investors included Nippon India Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Public Sector Pension Investment Board-IIFL Asset Management, India Acorn Fund and International Finance Corporation (IFC).

Of the total anchor allocation, 1.54 crore shares, or 46.27%, were allotted to nine domestic mutual funds through 13 schemes.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE on August 18.

Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd. IPO Day 2 Subscription Status

The Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd. IPO has been booked 102% as of Day 2 at 10:24 am. The IPO is fully subscribed

Qualified Institutional Buyers: 0.39 times

Non Institutional Investors: 1.30 times

Retail Individual Investors: 1.24 times

Employee Reserved: 2.60 times

Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO last GMP is Rs 22.5 on August 12, 10:00 am. With the upper price band of Rs 140.00, Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 162.5. The expected percentage gain per share is 16.07%, as per Investorgain.

Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd. Financials

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used towards repayment of borrowings and expansion and modernisation of the company's manufacturing facility at Perundurai, including setting up whey protein concentrate, yogurt and cream cheese plants.

The company also plans to expand its cold-chain infrastructure by deploying visi coolers, ice cream freezers and chocolate coolers, besides using a portion of the proceeds for general corporate purposes.

About The Company

Founded in Erode, Tamil Nadu, Milky Mist is among India's leading premium dairy brands focused on value-added dairy products. Its portfolio includes paneer, cheese, curd, yogurt, butter, ghee and ice cream, among other products. The company does not operate in the liquid milk segment.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.