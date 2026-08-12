Jubilant Pharmova Q1: Montreal Disruption Hits Margins, But Systematix Stays Bullish — Check Target Price

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Systematix Report

Brokerage firm Systematix remains bullish on Jubilant Pharmova Ltd. post its June-quarter performance, with the brokerage retaining its Buy rating and target price of Rs 1,327, implying an upside of nearly 38% from the current market price of Rs 965.

The brokerage said the company's Q1 FY27 earnings were impacted by temporary supply disruptions at its Montreal facility, which affected high-margin radio pharmaceutical production.

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Revenue rose 17.3% YoY to Rs 2,229 crore, broadly in line with expectations. However, Ebitda declined 14.4% YoY to Rs 248 crore, while profit after tax fell 45% YoY to Rs 56.4 crore, as margins came under pressure from supply constraints, remediation costs and lower production in the allergy immunotherapy business.

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