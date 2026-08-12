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From Zydus Lifesciences To Greenpanel: Check HDFC Securities' Latest Q1 Ratings, Target Prices, Outlook

Siemens India, Zydus Lifesciences, Manappuram Finance, Kalpataru Projects International, Astra Microwave Products, KEC International, Dilip Buildcon and Greenpanel Industries are in focus after their June-quarter earning.

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From Zydus Lifesciences To Greenpanel: Check HDFC Securities' Latest Q1 Ratings, Target Prices, Outlook
Siemens India, Zydus Lifesciences, Manappuram Finance and more shares in focus after Q1 results.
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STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.
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Manappuram Finance Ltd.
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Siemens Ltd.
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Greenpanel Industries Ltd
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Kalpataru Projects International Ltd.
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KEC International Ltd.
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Astra Microwave Products Ltd.
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Dilip Buildcon Ltd.
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

HDFC Securities Institutional Equities

Siemens India, Zydus Lifesciences, Manappuram Finance, Kalpataru Projects International, Astra Microwave Products, KEC International, Dilip Buildcon and Greenpanel Industries have featured in HDFC Securities' latest Q1 FY27 review basket, with the brokerage remaining constructive on capital goods, infrastructure and pharma plays while turning cautious on select names due to valuation and profitability concerns.

For Siemens India, HDFC Securities maintained its Buy rating and raised the target price to Rs 4,374 from Rs 4,275. The brokerage highlighted strong order inflows of Rs 6,300 crore and an order book of Rs 46,700 crore, supported by demand from grid modernisation, data centres, railways and industrial automation. However, commodity inflation, forex headwinds and Middle East disruptions weighed on margins during the quarter.

ALSO READ: Behari Lal Engineering IPO Opens Today: 10 Key Things To Know Before You Subscribe

For KEC International, HDFC Securities retained its Add rating but lowered the target price to Rs 534 from Rs 557. The brokerage cited weak profitability, elevated working-capital requirements and delayed collections despite healthy order inflows and opportunities from power transmission, renewable energy, grid modernisation and data-centre expansion.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Hdfc Securities Q1 Results.pdf
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