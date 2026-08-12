Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Struggles To Cross 90% Despite Yesterday's Heavy Rain

The combined water stock in the seven lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai remains below the 90% mark, as rainfall has slowed across the region. The lakes briefly crossed 90% capacity earlier in August but have since hovered around 88-89%.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed that the lakes had a combined water stock of 12.95 lakh million litres against their total capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres, or 89.49% of capacity, as of Aug. 12.

The seven reservoirs—Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Vihar and Tulsi—are the main sources of drinking water for Mumbai and depend on the southwest monsoon for replenishment. According to the BMC, Mumbai receives around 4,100 million litres of drinking water daily from these reservoirs.

While current water levels remain comfortable, lower-than-expected storage towards the end of the monsoon could raise concerns over Mumbai's water supply during the coming summer.

Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Today

Lake Water Level Tulsi 100% Vihar 100% Modak Sagar 100% Tansa 98.77% Middle Vaitarna 92.78% Upper Vaitarna 81.01% Bhatsa 87.00%

BMC data showed that Tulsi, Vihar and Modak Sagar lakes are at full capacity. Tansa lake is at 98.77% capacity. Overall, the combined water level in the seven lakes remains marginally higher than it was at the same time last year.

Mumbai Weather Today:

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall in Mumbai until Aug. 15, with no significant rainfall expected to boost water levels.

“Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in the city and suburbs. Possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places,” the IMD said.

Light to moderate rainfall is also likely in Thane and Palghar, while Nashik may receive light rainfall during this period.

ALSO READ: El Nino Scare? IMD Forecasts Below-Normal Monsoon Rainfall For August

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