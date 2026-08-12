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Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Struggles To Cross 90% Despite Yesterday's Heavy Rain

Mumbai's seven lakes are at 89.49% capacity despite recent rain, with slower showers raising concerns over storage ahead of the summer.

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Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Struggles To Cross 90% Despite Yesterday's Heavy Rain
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The combined water stock in the seven lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai remains below the 90% mark, as rainfall has slowed across the region. The lakes briefly crossed 90% capacity earlier in August but have since hovered around 88-89%.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed that the lakes had a combined water stock of 12.95 lakh million litres against their total capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres, or 89.49% of capacity, as of Aug. 12.

The seven reservoirs—Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Vihar and Tulsi—are the main sources of drinking water for Mumbai and depend on the southwest monsoon for replenishment. According to the BMC, Mumbai receives around 4,100 million litres of drinking water daily from these reservoirs.

While current water levels remain comfortable, lower-than-expected storage towards the end of the monsoon could raise concerns over Mumbai's water supply during the coming summer.

Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Today

LakeWater Level
Tulsi100%
Vihar100%
Modak Sagar100%
Tansa98.77%
Middle Vaitarna92.78%
Upper Vaitarna81.01%
Bhatsa87.00%

BMC data showed that Tulsi, Vihar and Modak Sagar lakes are at full capacity. Tansa lake is at 98.77% capacity. Overall, the combined water level in the seven lakes remains marginally higher than it was at the same time last year.

Mumbai Weather Today:

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall in Mumbai until Aug. 15, with no significant rainfall expected to boost water levels. 

“Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in the city and suburbs. Possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places,” the IMD said.

Light to moderate rainfall is also likely in Thane and Palghar, while Nashik may receive light rainfall during this period.

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ALSO READ: El Nino Scare? IMD Forecasts Below-Normal Monsoon Rainfall For August

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