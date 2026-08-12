Stock Market Live: Nifty Below 24,400, Sensex Falls 240 Points; ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank Top Losers

Hello and welcome to our live coverage on stock markets.
The NSE Nifty 50 fell as much as 0.3% to 24,396. The BSE Sensex fell as much as 244 points or 0.3% to 77,910.
Oil prices remained near recent highs on Wednesday as markets assessed conflicting signals over efforts to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude was around $89 a barrel after gaining for four straight sessions, while West Texas Intermediate held near $83.
Against that backdrop, Asian stock markets were mixed. South Korea's Kospi rose 2.02%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.01% and Australia's ASX 200 fell 0.40%.
The latest moves in crude followed conflicting signals around the prospects of a deal involving the US, Iran and the strategic waterway. Pakistan's defence minister said Washington and Tehran were close to reaching "some sort of arrangement" over the Strait of Hormuz, according to Bloomberg.
Separately, Al Jazeera reported, citing a Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson, that discussions between Iran and Oman on Hormuz had reached an advanced stage.
Any agreement that enables more vessels to move through the strait could ease concerns over energy supply and put downward pressure on crude prices. The opposite outcome could keep oil elevated and add to inflation concerns for major economies.
US equity futures were largely subdued after Wall Street ended Tuesday with limited gains. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 22 points, or 0.04%, while S&P 500 futures gained 0.07% and Nasdaq-100 futures advanced 0.08%.
Investors are now watching whether the diplomatic efforts translate into an actual reopening of the waterway. The direction of oil prices, in turn, could remain an important driver of global risk sentiment as markets assess the next steps in the US-Iran conflict.
Stock Market Live: IT Stocks Fall, Persistent Systems Drops 1.29%
Persistent Systems fell 1.29%, followed by Sonata Software at 1.02% and KPIT Technologies at 0.85%. Tech Mahindra gained 0.52%, while Birlasoft rose 0.06%.
Stock Market Live: Nifty Metal Leads Sectoral Gains, Realty Falls 0.52%
Nifty Metal rose 0.90%, followed by Nifty PSU Bank at 0.54% and Nifty Auto at 0.20%. Nifty Realty declined 0.52%, while FMCG and IT fell 0.40% and 0.39%, respectively.
Stock Market Live: ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank Lead Nifty 50 Decline
- ICICI Bank contributed a 13.75-point decline to the Nifty 50, followed by HDFC Bank at 12.99 points and Reliance Industries at 8.87 points. Hindalco offset part of the fall with an 11.49-point contribution.
Stock Market Live: Dr Reddy’s Bachupally Facility Could Face OAI Classification, Jefferies Says
- The US FDA’s Form 483 cited gaps in aseptic processing, microbial contamination controls, investigations into microbial excursions, visual inspections and personnel training at the Bachupally biologics facility.
- Jefferies said the observations could result in an Official Action Indicated classification, delays and a re-inspection. A prolonged resolution could pose a risk to its FY28 estimates, with the Abatacept approval goal date set for mid-2026.
Stock Market Live: Nifty Below 24,400, Sensex Falls 240 Points
- The NSE Nifty 50 fell as much as 0.3% to 24,396
- The BSE Sensex fell as much as 244 points or 0.3% to 77,910.
Stock Market Live: ITI Clarifies Airtel Business Partnership Details
- ITI clarified that its agreement with Airtel Business is aimed at accelerating digital transformation, while the financial impact remains unquantifiable.
- The company said the financial impact of the partnership cannot currently be quantified.
Stock Market Live: Escorts Kubota Advances Greenfield Plant Groundbreaking
- Escorts Kubota has moved forward the groundbreaking ceremony for its new greenfield manufacturing facility.
- The ceremony is now scheduled for August 19 instead of August 20.
Stock Market Live: CAMS Raises Think Stake To 77.7%
- CAMS has acquired the first tranche of Think founders' stake, increasing its holding in the company.
- CAMS raised its stake in Think to 77.7% for Rs 18 crore
Stock Market Live: KFin Technologies Launches Agentic AI Solution
- KFin Technologies has launched Klarity, an agentic AI solution aimed at eliminating signature fraud in the BFSI segment.
- The company said the product is designed for the banking, financial services and insurance sector.
Stock Market Live: 3M India Resumes Full Production At Ahmedabad Plant
- 3M India has fully resumed production and operations at its Ahmedabad facility after completing restoration activities.
- The restart removes the operational disruption at the plant.
Stock Market Live: Nifty 50 Flat, Sensex Gains 109 Points In Pre-Market Trade
The Nifty 50 was flat at 24,472.45, up 0.75 point. The Sensex gained 109.08 points, or 0.14%, to 78,263.33.
Stock Market Live: Firstsource Partners With Cresta For AI Solutions
- Firstsource Solutions has entered into a partnership with Cresta to deliver AI technology solutions.
- The partnership adds an AI-focused business development angle for the IT services company.
Stock Market Live: Rupee Opens Higher
The Indian rupee opened higher against the US dollar. The local currency appreciated as much as 3 paise to 95.40 against the greenback.
Stock Market Live: Clean Max To Issue Rs 92 Crore Corporate Guarantee
- Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions will provide a corporate guarantee for its subsidiary, creating a new financial commitment for the company.
- The corporate guarantee is worth Rs 92 crore.
Stock Market Live: Man Industries EBITDA Margin Expands In Q1
Man Industries reported strong operating growth in Q1, with EBITDA growth outpacing revenue growth.
Man Industries (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 41.9% to Rs 1,053 crore versus Rs 742 crore.
- EBITDA up 89.2% to Rs 143 crore versus Rs 75.8 crore.
- EBITDA margin at 13.6% versus 10.2%.
- Net profit at Rs 61.4 crore versus Rs 27.6 crore.
Stock Market Live: Techno Electric Margin Contracts In Q1
Techno Electric & Engineering's Q1 results showed revenue and EBITDA growth but a sharp decline in net profit amid lower operating margin.
Techno Electric & Engineering (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 19.8% to Rs 630.3 crore versus Rs 526 crore.
- EBITDA up 7.7% to Rs 99.5 crore versus Rs 92.4 crore.
- EBITDA margin at 15.8% versus 17.6%.
- Net profit down 31.5% to Rs 93.3 crore versus Rs 136 crore.
Stock Market Live: Precision Camshafts Profit Falls 55% In Q1
Precision Camshafts reported declines across revenue, EBITDA and net profit, with EBITDA margin also contracting.
Precision Camshafts (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue down 3.6% to Rs 188 crore versus Rs 195 crore.
- EBITDA down 49% to Rs 7.5 crore versus Rs 14.7 crore.
- EBITDA margin at 4% versus 7.5%.
- Net profit down 55.3% to Rs 8.4 crore versus Rs 18.8 crore.
Stock Market Live: Harsha Engineers Revenue Rises 25% In Q1
Harsha Engineers posted revenue and EBITDA growth in Q1, while net profit was broadly flat year on year.
Harsha Engineers (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 25.2% to Rs 457 crore versus Rs 365 crore.
- EBITDA up 22% to Rs 67.6 crore versus Rs 55.4 crore.
- EBITDA margin at 14.8% versus 15.2%.
- Net profit down 1.3% to Rs 37.4 crore versus Rs 37.9 crore.
Stock Market Live: Nephrocare Health Services Profit Rises 35%
Nephrocare Health Services reported double-digit growth across revenue, EBITDA and net profit in Q1.
Nephrocare Health Services (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 23.7% to Rs 282 crore versus Rs 228 crore.
- EBITDA up 34.2% to Rs 63.9 crore versus Rs 47.6 crore.
- EBITDA margin at 22.7% versus 20.9%.
- Net profit up 35% to Rs 32 crore versus Rs 23.7 crore.
Stock Market Live: JNK India Reports Sharp Q1 Profit Growth
JNK India reported strong year-on-year growth in revenue, EBITDA and net profit in the June quarter.
JNK India (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 81.8% to Rs 180 crore versus Rs 99 crore.
- EBITDA at Rs 16.3 crore versus Rs 3.2 crore.
- EBITDA margin at 9.1% versus 3.2%.
- Net profit at Rs 11.5 crore versus Rs 1.1 crore.
Stock Market Live: Borana Weaves EBITDA Jumps 51% In Q1
Borana Weaves reported strong year-on-year growth in revenue, EBITDA and net profit, with EBITDA margin expanding.
Borana Weaves (Q1 FY27, YoY)
- Revenue up 24.7% to Rs 101 crore versus Rs 81 crore.
- EBITDA up 51.4% to Rs 26 crore versus Rs 17.2 crore.
- EBITDA margin at 25.8% versus 21.2%.
- Net profit up 35.2% to Rs 16.5 crore versus Rs 12.2 crore.
Stock Market Live: Gujarat Energy Q1 Revenue Jumps 65% QoQ
Gujarat Energy reported sharp sequential growth across revenue, EBITDA and net profit in the June quarter.
Gujarat Energy (Q1 FY27, Consolidated QoQ)
- Revenue up 64.8% to Rs 9,545 crore versus Rs 5,792 crore.
- EBITDA at Rs 1,381 crore versus Rs 609 crore.
- EBITDA margin at 14.5% versus 10.5%.
- Net profit at Rs 999 crore versus Rs 351 crore.
Stock Market Live: Metropolis Healthcare Sees Multiple Block Deal Trades
Metropolis Healthcare saw multiple institutional trades at Rs 564 per share, including purchases by Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore.
- Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund bought 10.49 lakh shares at Rs 564 per share.
- Duru Shah Family Trust sold 10.50 lakh shares at the same price.
- ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 5.25 lakh shares at Rs 564 per share.
- Metz Advisory LLP sold 10.50 lakh shares at the same price.
- Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte bought 5.25 lakh shares at Rs 564 per share.
Stock Market Live: Shiprocket IPO Opens With Rs 1,617 Crore Issue Size
Shiprocket's IPO opens today and will remain open until August 14, with the issue comprising fresh shares and an offer for sale.
- Total issue size: Rs 1,617.48 crore.
- Fresh issue: Rs 885.50 crore.
- Offer for sale: Rs 731.98 crore.
- IPO opens August 12 and closes August 14.
Stock Market Live: Technocraft Ventures IPO Gets 38.69x Subscription
Technocraft Ventures' IPO was subscribed 38.69 times by Day 3, led by non-institutional investors.
- Overall subscription: 38.69x
- NIIs: 65.06x
- QIBs: 42.26x
- Retail: 25.35x.
Stock Market Live: SBI Completes USD 500 Million Bond Issuance
- State Bank of India has completed a USD 500 million senior unsecured notes issuance.
- The transaction adds to the bank's international funding activity.
Stock Market Live: V-Mart Retail Opens 600th Store
- V-Mart Retail has reached its 600-store milestone with the launch of its latest outlet.
- The expansion adds another retail footprint milestone for the company.
Stock Market Live: SKF India Names New MD, Declares Rs 20 Dividend
SKF India announced a leadership transition alongside an interim dividend after its Q1 results.
- Sujeeth Pai appointed MD from September 1.
- Mukund Vasudevan resigns as MD from August 31.
- Interim dividend of Rs 20 per share declared.
Stock Market Live: Canara Bank Raises Key MCLR Rates By 5 Bps
Canara Bank has increased lending rates across three key MCLR tenures, potentially raising borrowing costs for linked loans.
- 1-month MCLR hiked by 5 bps to 8.05%.
- 1-year MCLR hiked by 5 bps to 8.80%.
- 3-year MCLR hiked by 5 bps to 9.10%.
Stock Market Live: Diamond Power Secures Rs 195 Crore Cable Order
- Diamond Power Infrastructure has won an order from Rajesh Power Services for underground power cables.
- The order is worth Rs 195 crore.
Stock Market Live: Saatvik Green Energy Wins Rs 400 Crore Solar Order
- Saatvik Green Energy has secured a solar module supply order worth Rs 400 crore from an EPC player.
- The order is for the supply of solar PV modules
Stock Market Live: Natco Pharma Board To Consider Equity Fund Raise
- Natco Pharma is set to consider an equity fundraising proposal at its upcoming board meeting.
- The board will consider fundraising through equity issuance on August 14.
Stock Market Live: GMR Power Board To Consider Rs 3,000 Crore Fund Raise
- GMR Power & Urban Infra will consider raising up to Rs 3,000 crore through multiple instruments.
- The board will consider fundraising through QIP, bonds and other instruments on August 14.
Stock Market Live: Manappuram Finance Plans Rs 1 Lakh Crore Fund Raise
Manappuram Finance approved a large fundraising programme alongside a change in senior management.
- Ashish Singh appointed MD & CEO for five years effective January 1.
- Board approved fundraising of up to Rs 1 lakh crore via NCDs and other instruments.
Stock Market Live: BEML Wins Rs 184 Crore HAL Order
- BEML has received an order from Hindustan Aeronautics to supply Light Combat Helicopter fuselage aerostructures.
- The order is worth Rs 184 crore.
Stock Market Live: Prestige Estates Gets Rs 3,000 Crore CPPIB Investment
- Prestige Estates said CPPIB will invest up to Rs 3,000 crore in Prestige Hospitality and acquire up to 28% stake.
- The transaction provides a major funding and ownership development for the hospitality business.
Stock Market Live: L&T To Transfer Data Centre Business For Rs 1,400 Crore
- L&T has signed a business transfer agreement with arm Vyoma.AI for its data centre and cloud services business.
- The transaction value is Rs 1,400 crore.
Stock Market Live: SJVN Achieves COD For 75 MW Bihar Solar Project
SJVN has commissioned a 75 MW solar power project in Bihar, adding an operational renewable-energy asset to its portfolio.
Stock Market Live: Bata India Declares Rs 25 Interim Dividend
Bata India reported modest revenue and EBITDA growth alongside a stronger increase in net profit and declared an interim dividend.
Bata India (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 3.9% to Rs 979 crore versus Rs 942 crore.
- EBITDA up 2.6% to Rs 204 crore versus Rs 199 crore.
- EBITDA margin at 20.8% versus 21.1%.
- Net profit up 23.1% to Rs 64 crore versus Rs 52 crore.
- Declares interim dividend of Rs 25 per share.
Stock Market Live: Ashoka Buildcon Reports 41% Profit Drop In Q1
Ashoka Buildcon reported declines across revenue, EBITDA and net profit, with EBITDA margin falling sharply year on year.
Ashoka Buildcon (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue down 20.5% to Rs 1,500 crore versus Rs 1,887 crore.
- EBITDA down 56.9% to Rs 258 crore versus Rs 599 crore.
- EBITDA margin at 17.2% versus 31.7%.
- Net profit down 41.0% to Rs 127.8 crore versus Rs 217.4 crore.
Stock Market Live: Techno Electric Revenue Rises 20%, Profit Falls 32%
Techno Electric & Engineering reported revenue and EBITDA growth, but net profit declined sharply as margin contracted.
Techno Electric & Engineering (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 19.8% to Rs 630.3 crore versus Rs 526 crore.
- EBITDA up 7.7% to Rs 99.5 crore versus Rs 92.4 crore.
- EBITDA margin at 15.8% versus 17.6%.
- Net profit down 31.5% to Rs 93.3 crore versus Rs 136 crore.
Stock Market Live: EPL Revenue Rises 25%, Margin Contracts In Q1
EPL reported strong revenue growth in Q1, but EBITDA margin declined and net profit edged lower.
EPL (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 25.3% to Rs 1,388 crore versus Rs 1,108 crore.
- EBITDA up 15.2% to Rs 261 crore versus Rs 227 crore.
- EBITDA margin at 18.8% versus 20.5%.
- Net profit down 1.4% to Rs 98.6 crore versus Rs 100 crore.
Stock Market Live: Sunflag Iron & Steel Reports 6% Profit Growth
Sunflag Iron & Steel reported growth in revenue, EBITDA and net profit, with a modest margin expansion.
Sunflag Iron & Steel (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 6.5% to Rs 1,079 crore versus Rs 1,013 crore.
- EBITDA up 8.6% to Rs 119 crore versus Rs 110 crore.
- EBITDA margin at 11% versus 10.8%.
- Net profit up 5.6% to Rs 66.1 crore versus Rs 62.6 crore.
Stock Market Live: Innova Captab Reports 42% Profit Growth In Q1
Innova Captab reported double-digit growth across revenue, EBITDA and net profit in the June quarter.
Innova Captab (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 34% to Rs 471 crore versus Rs 351.5 crore.
- EBITDA up 40.3% to Rs 73.1 crore versus Rs 52.1 crore.
- EBITDA margin at 15.5% versus 14.8%.
- Net profit up 42.3% to Rs 44.1 crore versus Rs 31 crore.
Stock Market Live: Landmark Cars Revenue Rises 23% In Q1
Landmark Cars reported strong revenue growth in Q1, with net profit more than doubling year on year.
Landmark Cars (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 22.7% to Rs 1,302 crore versus Rs 1,062 crore.
- EBITDA up 18.2% to Rs 72.1 crore versus Rs 61 crore.
- EBITDA margin at 5.5% versus 5.7%.
- Net profit at Rs 14.5 crore versus Rs 6.9 crore.
Stock Market Live: Gokaldas Exports Revenue Rises 21% In Q1
Gokaldas Exports reported double-digit growth in revenue and EBITDA, while EBITDA margin eased slightly.
Gokaldas Exports (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 20.7% to Rs 1,154 crore versus Rs 956 crore.
- EBITDA up 15.6% to Rs 112.5 crore versus Rs 97.3 crore.
- EBITDA margin at 9.8% versus 10.2%.
- Net profit up 6.8% to Rs 44.3 crore versus Rs 41.5 crore.
Stock Market Live: ESAB India Reports 37% Profit Growth In Q1
ESAB India delivered double-digit revenue and EBITDA growth in Q1, alongside an expansion in EBITDA margin.
ESAB India (Q1 FY27, YoY)
- Revenue up 19.6% to Rs 421 crore versus Rs 352 crore.
- EBITDA up 33.8% to Rs 79.2 crore versus Rs 59.2 crore.
- EBITDA margin at 18.8% versus 16.8%.
- Net profit up 37.0% to Rs 56.1 crore versus Rs 40.9 crore.
Stock Market Live: RHI Magnesita India Profit Jumps 83% In Q1
RHI Magnesita India reported strong growth in EBITDA and net profit, with operating margin expanding year on year.
RHI Magnesita India (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 5.6% to Rs 1,014 crore versus Rs 960 crore.
- EBITDA up 34.9% to Rs 137.5 crore versus Rs 101.9 crore.
- EBITDA margin at 13.6% versus 10.6%.
- Net profit up 83% to Rs 64.6 crore versus Rs 35.3 crore
Stock Market Live: Linde India Revenue Rises 22%, Profit Falls 2.4%
Linde India reported double-digit revenue growth in Q1, while EBITDA margin and net profit declined year on year.
Linde India (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 21.6% to Rs 694 crore versus Rs 571 crore.
- EBITDA up 1.8% to Rs 201 crore versus Rs 197 crore.
- EBITDA margin at 28.9% versus 34.5%.
- Net profit down 2.4% to Rs 104.6 crore versus Rs 107.2 crore.
- Appoints Vikash Dokania as CFO from September 15.
Stock Market Live: Delta Corp Swings To Rs 212 Crore Q1 Loss
Delta Corp reported a sharp decline in operating performance and a one-time loss in the June quarter.
Delta Corp (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue down 8.2% to Rs 169 crore versus Rs 184 crore.
- EBITDA down 19.5% to Rs 31.5 crore versus Rs 39.2 crore.
- EBITDA margin at 18.7% versus 21.3%.
- Net loss at Rs 212 crore versus profit of Rs 29.5 crore.
- Saw one-time loss of Rs 307 crore in Q1.
Stock Market Live: PI Industries Reports 39% Profit Decline In Q1
PI Industries reported declines across revenue, EBITDA and net profit, with EBITDA margin also contracting year on year.
PI Industries (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue down 10.4% to Rs 1,702 crore versus Rs 1,901 crore.
- EBITDA down 29.2% to Rs 367.4 crore versus Rs 519.1 crore.
- EBITDA margin at 21.6% versus 27.3%.
- Net profit down 39% to Rs 244 crore versus Rs 400 crore.
Stock Market Live: Manappuram Finance Reports Rs 585 Crore Q1 Profit
Manappuram Finance reported sharp growth in NII and AUM, while quarterly net profit increased from the year-ago period.
Manappuram Finance (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)
- NII up 28.2% to Rs 1,725 crore versus Rs 1,346 crore.
- AUM up 57% to Rs 69,635 crore versus Rs 44,304 crore.
- Net profit at Rs 585 crore versus Rs 138 crore.
Stock Market Live: Senco Gold Revenue Jumps 67%, Profit Slips
Senco Gold reported strong revenue growth in Q1, while EBITDA margin contracted and net profit declined year on year.
Senco Gold (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 67.4% to Rs 3,056 crore versus Rs 1,826 crore.
- EBITDA up 16.2% to Rs 213 crore versus Rs 184 crore.
- EBITDA margin at 7% versus 10%.
- Net profit down 3.4% to Rs 101 crore versus Rs 105 crore.
Stock Market Live: Polyplex Swings To Rs 91 Crore Q1 Profit
Polyplex Corporation moved from a year-ago loss to profit in Q1, while EBITDA also turned positive.
Polyplex Corporation (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 29.6% to Rs 2,254 crore versus Rs 1,739 crore.
- EBITDA at Rs 297 crore versus loss of Rs 0.6 crore.
- Net profit at Rs 91 crore versus loss of Rs 19.3 crore.
Stock Market Live: Man Industries Reports 89% EBITDA Growth In Q1
Man Industries reported sharp year-on-year growth in revenue and EBITDA, with margin expanding from the year-ago quarter.
Man Industries (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 41.9% to Rs 1,053 crore versus Rs 742 crore.
- EBITDA up 89.2% to Rs 143 crore versus Rs 75.8 crore.
- EBITDA margin at 13.6% versus 10.2%.
- Net profit at Rs 61.4 crore versus Rs 27.6 crore.
Stock Market Live: TD Power Systems Posts 72% Profit Growth
TD Power Systems reported strong Q1 growth across revenue, EBITDA and net profit, with EBITDA margin also improving marginally.
TD Power Systems (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 72% to Rs 640 crore versus Rs 372 crore.
- EBITDA up 74.9% to Rs 121.4 crore versus Rs 69.4 crore.
- EBITDA margin at 19% versus 18.7%.
- Net profit up 72% to Rs 86 crore versus Rs 50 crore.
Stock Market Live: S.P. Apparels Approves 1:5 Stock Split
S.P. Apparels approved a stock split alongside its Q1 earnings, adding a corporate-action trigger for investors.
S.P. Apparels (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue down 0.6% to Rs 401.1 crore versus Rs 403.4 crore.
- EBITDA up 16.1% to Rs 61.4 crore versus Rs 52.9 crore.
- EBITDA margin at 15.3% versus 13.1%.
- Net profit up 20.3% to Rs 24.9 crore versus Rs 20.7 crore.
Stock Market Live: Bandhan Bank, SAIL In F&O Ban Today
- Bandhan Bank and Steel Authority of India are in the F&O ban period for the trading session.
- Securities in the ban period are Bandhan Bank and SAIL
Stock Market Live: Nifty 24,000 Put Has Maximum Open Interest
- The 24,000 strike has the highest Put open interest for the August 18 Nifty expiry, making it a key derivatives level.
- Maximum Put open interest stands at 24,000 for the August 18 expiry.
Stock Market Live: Nifty 25,000 Call Has Maximum Open Interest
- Options positioning points to 25,000 as the largest Call open-interest zone for the August 18 expiry.
- Nifty options for the August 18 expiry show maximum Call open interest at 25,000.
Stock Market Live: Nifty Futures Trade At 53-Point Premium
- Nifty August futures were trading below the previous session's level but retained a premium over the cash index ahead of the market opening.
- Nifty August futures down 0.55% to 24,525.10 at a premium of 53 points.
Stock Market Live: Vodafone Idea Gets Rs 17 Target From Citi
Citi retained its Buy rating on Vodafone Idea after an operating beat and improving funding visibility.
- Rating: Buy
- Target price: Rs 17.
- Q1FY27 operating performance was ahead.
- Funding overhang has eased.
- Capex visibility has improved.
- Focus will shift to network rollout and execution as funding constraints ease.
Stock Market Live: MRF Remains Sell As Kotak Flags Commodity Headwinds
Kotak Securities retained its Sell rating on MRF as higher crude oil and rubber prices could constrain margins.
- Rating: Sell
- Target price: Rs 125000.
- Commodity headwinds continue to weigh on margins.
- Uptick in crude oil and rubber prices will limit upside.
- MRF's growth trajectory is expected to largely track industry growth.
Stock Market Live: Bandhan Bank Gets Buy Call From Kotak Securities
Kotak Securities retained its Buy rating on Bandhan Bank and said credit costs could drive improvement in return on assets.
- Rating: Buy
- Target price: Rs 235.
- Management has taken a cautious stance on microfinance growth amid near-term macro uncertainty.
- Investments to build a sustainable franchise will continue.
- Credit cost could be a key driver of RoA improvement.
Stock Market Live: Hospital Stocks Face Policy Overhang, Macquarie Says
Macquarie said proposed healthcare policy changes are more interventionist than earlier discussions and reiterated negative calls on two hospital operators.
- Greater pricing oversight is expected alongside support for capex-intensive infrastructure.
- The report highlights private healthcare as a major source of out-of-pocket expenditure and affordability concerns.
- Macquarie reiterated Underperform ratings on Apollo Hospitals and Max Healthcare.
Stock Market Live: Siemens Faces Margin Pressure Despite Strong Orders
Brokerages highlighted robust ordering at Siemens but flagged weak profitability and margin pressure.
Citi
- Rating: Neutral
- Target price: Rs 3875.
- Q1 orders were robust while profitability was weak.
- Margins were weaker than expected due to commodity inflation and forex volatility.
- Base order momentum remains strong.
- Margin expansion could emerge gradually as price hikes reflect in earnings.
HSBC
- Rating: Hold
- Target price: Rs 3540.
- Strong performance on ordering and execution.
- Margins remain elusive.
- Profitability is under pressure from higher input costs and INR depreciation.
JPMorgan
- Rating: Underweight
- Target price: Rs 3334.
- Healthy order inflows indicate good demand conditions.
- Sequential improvement in Digital Industries EBIT margin was positive.
- Continuing EBITDA margin compression remains a key negative.
Stock Market Live: Amara Raja Gets Higher Targets From JPMorgan, Nomura
JPMorgan and Nomura retained Neutral ratings on Amara Raja but raised their target prices after the Q1 margin miss.
JPMorgan
- Rating: Neutral
- Target price raised to Rs 1070 from Rs 985.
- Margin miss was led by higher brand promotion expenses, increased warranty provisioning, manufacturing upgrade expenses and elevated freight/fuel costs.
- Some costs could continue in the near term before gradually normalising.
- Margins likely bottomed out in Q1.
- BESS commentary could be viewed positively.
- 5GWh facility operations are set to commence in Q3FY27.
Nomura
- Rating: Neutral
- Target price raised to Rs 1048 from Rs 942.
- Lead acid margins are expected to improve.
- New business margins remain a key monitorable.
- Success of the new energy business is key for a re-rating.
Stock Market Live: Lloyds Metals Downgraded To Neutral By Nomura
Nomura downgraded Lloyds Metals as valuation concerns increase despite execution remaining on track.
- Rating downgraded to Neutral from Buy.
- Target price cut to Rs 1950 from Rs 2050.
- Valuation has caught up.
- Much of the growth story is priced in.
- Earnings visibility is improving, but valuation is becoming less compelling.
- Q1FY27 EBITDA beat was driven by higher realisations and improved mix.
- Non-ferrous adds medium-term optionality.
Stock Market Live: Zydus Lifesciences Gets Mixed Brokerage Calls After Q1
Brokerages retained divergent views on Zydus Lifesciences despite an operational beat and maintained FY27 guidance.
Citi
- Rating: Sell
- Target price raised to Rs 1040 from Rs 900.
- India outperformance and Mirabegron resilience drove the Q1 beat.
- Management reiterated FY27 guidance of double-digit revenue growth and 24% margin.
Macquarie
- Rating: Outperform
- Target price: Rs 1285.
- Operational beat with FY27 guidance maintained.
- Consumer business expected to deliver double-digit growth in FY27.
Investec
- Rating: Sell
- Target price raised to Rs 1090 from Rs 1000.
- US business is investing for the next leg.
- Acquisitions are being pursued ahead of synergies.
- Innovation remains a long-term growth driver.
- India growth momentum continues.
Stock Market Live: Finolex Cables Gets Rs 1,410 Target From Jefferies
Jefferies raised its target price on Finolex Cables after a strong Q1 performance and expects margin benefits from backward integration.
- Rating: Buy
- Target price raised to Rs 1410 from Rs 1200.
- Q1 posted a strong beat.
- Electricals' C&W sales and EBIT growth was driven by multiple price hikes in the last 12 months.
- Key margin swing was in Communication, mainly optical fibre cable prices and volumes.
- Margin benefit from backward integration can accrue from Q3FY27.
- FMEG sustains positive EBIT.
Stock Market Live: Godrej Consumer Faces Brokerage Split After CEO Exit
Brokerages flagged near-term sentiment risks for Godrej Consumer Products after the unexpected CEO change, although they differed on the stock's valuation.
Citi
- Rating: Buy
- Target price: Rs 1350
- Sudden CEO exit likely to weigh on sentiment.
- Focus shifts to execution, leadership appointments and market share gains.
Morgan Stanley
- Rating: Equal-weight
- Target price: Rs 1204
- CEO change is a material negative for the stock multiple.
- Market will await clarity on the new India CEO and delivery under the new management.
JPMorgan
- Rating: Overweight
- Target price: Rs 1175
- Surprise CEO resignation creates short-term uncertainty.
- Internal succession reduces the probability of execution disruption.
Stock Market Live: Jefferies Sees Hospital Sector Correction As Buying Opportunity
Jefferies said the parliamentary committee's report on hospitals could create near-term uncertainty, but sees limited earnings risk for hospital operators.
- Proposals will now undergo consultations with hospitals and are likely to face push back.
- Jefferies sees limited earnings risk for hospital operators.
- Any sector-led correction should be viewed as a buying opportunity.
Stock Market Live: Glenmark US Arm Settles Humana Litigation For $15.28 Million
- Glenmark’s US arm has agreed to pay $15.28 million to settle three complaints filed by Humana, the company said in an exchange filing. The arm denied allegations of price-fixing and market allocation, and the settlement does not include an admission of wrongdoing.
- The allegations date back to 2016. Glenmark’s US arm has been named in more than 35 complaints.
Stock Market Live: Trump Says US Controls Strait Of Hormuz
US President Donald Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews that developments involving Iran were progressing and that the US controlled the Strait of Hormuz. He also said he follows guidance from the Secret Service and the military.
Stock Market Live: US Administration Weighs Capital Gains Tax Cuts, Bloomberg Reports
- The US administration is considering asking Congress to index capital gains for inflation and exempt certain home sales worth up to $2 million from the tax, Bloomberg reported.
- National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said more policy proposals could be announced before the November midterm election.
Stock Market Live: Himachal Pradesh Imposes 60-Paise Cess On Petrol And Diesel
- The Himachal Pradesh government has imposed a Widow and Orphan Cess of 60 paise per litre on petrol and high-speed diesel from midnight on August 11.
- The levy will be collected at the first point of sale within the state. The Council of Ministers approved the cess.
Stock Market Live: US Stock Futures Edge Higher
Dow Jones futures rose 22 points, or 0.04%. S&P 500 futures gained 0.07%, while Nasdaq-100 futures advanced 0.08%.
Stock Market Live: US, Iran Near Hormuz Arrangement, Pakistan Defence Minister Says
Pakistan’s defence minister said the US and Iran were close to reaching an arrangement over the Strait of Hormuz. Al Jazeera, citing a Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson, reported that talks between Iran and Oman had reached an advanced stage.
Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Set For Muted Open As GIFT Nifty Rises 4 Points
GIFT Nifty traded at 24,544.50, up 4 points, indicating a flat-to-muted start for the Nifty and Sensex.
Stock Market Live: Asian Markets Trade Mixed, Kospi Gains 2%
South Korea’s Kospi rose 2.02%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.01%. Australia’s ASX 200 declined 0.40%.
Stock Market Live: Oil Holds Near Recent Highs As Markets Track Hormuz Shipping Efforts
Brent crude traded near $89 a barrel after rising for four consecutive sessions. West Texas Intermediate held around $83 as markets assessed conflicting signals over efforts to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
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