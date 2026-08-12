Citi, Investec Raise Zydus Life Targets But Keep 'Sell'; Is The Stock Still Too Expensive?

Pharmaceutical company Zydus Lifesciences has given the Street something of a contradiction to work with after its June-quarter results. Citi and Investec have raised their price targets, yet both remain firmly on Sell, while Macquarie continues to back the stock with an Outperform call.

The divide points to a bigger question for investors i.e. how quickly can Zydus turn its current investments and India growth momentum into stronger earnings?

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Citi has lifted its target to Rs 1,040 from Rs 900, while Investec has raised its target to Rs 1,090 from Rs 1,000. Macquarie, which sees the quarter as an "operational beat", retained its Outperform rating and Rs 1,285 target, with FY27 guidance unchanged.

The sharply different calls suggest that the Street is less divided on Zydus' immediate growth prospects than on how much of that growth is already reflected in the stock and when the benefits of its investments will show up in profitability.

Why The Street Is Split

Macquarie expects Zydus' Consumer business to deliver double-digit growth in FY27 and sees the company's operational performance as supportive of its positive stance.

Citi highlighted India's outperformance and resilience in Mirabegron as key drivers of the Q1 beat. It also noted that management reiterated its FY27 guidance of double-digit revenue growth and a 24% EBITDA margin.

Investec, however, remains cautious, arguing that Zydus is still in an "investment phase" and that the payoff from those investments remains some distance away. It sees the US business investing for the next leg of growth, while acquisitions are being made ahead of synergies. Innovation remains a long-term growth driver, it said.

Q1 Shows The Tension

Zydus reported a 22% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated revenue to Rs 8,017 crore, but profitability moved in the opposite direction. Net profit fell 35.9% YoY to Rs 940 crore, while EBITDA declined 7.6% annually to Rs 1,930 crore.

The EBITDA margin consequently contracted to 24.1% from 31.8% a year ago.

India formulations continued to outperform, while North America grew sequentially on volume expansion and new launches. International markets also remained on a growth trajectory, while the Consumer Wellness business maintained strong positions in key brands.

The company incurred Rs 585.2 crore in organic capex during the quarter, with net debt at Rs 5,904.1 crore as of June 30.

For investors, the key question now is whether strong India growth and the company's investments in the US, acquisitions and innovation can translate into the earnings acceleration that Macquarie expects, or whether the payoff remains too far away, as Investec argues.

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