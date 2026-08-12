LEAP India IPO Allotment Date Likely Today. Check GMP, Steps To Know Status Online

LEAP India IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of supply chain solutions company LEAP India Ltd received decent demand from investors. The focus now shifts towards LEAP India IPO allotment status, which is expected to be finalised today.

The public issue was open for subscription from August 7 to 11. LEAP India IPO allotment date is likely August 12, and the IPO listing date is August 14.

The company will fix LEAP India IPO allotment status soon. It will credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allottees and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders today, August 13.

Investors can check LEAP India IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. MUFG Intime is the LEAP India IPO registrar.

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Here are steps to check LEAP India IPO allotment status online.

LEAP India IPO Allotment Status Check BSE

Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity' in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘LEAP India Limited' in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot' and click on ‘Search'

LEAP India IPO allotment status will appear on the screen.

LEAP India IPO Allotment Status Check NSE

Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids'

Step 3] Choose ‘LEAP India Limited' from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

LEAP India IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

LEAP India IPO Allotment Status Check MUFG Intime

Step 1] Visit IPO registrar's website on this link - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Choose ‘LEAP India Limited' in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either PAN, Application No, DI/Client ID, or Account No/IFSC

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Submit

LEAP India IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

LEAP India IPO GMP Today

The trend for LEAP India shares in the unlisted market remains positive, with a decent grey market premium (GMP). LEAP India IPO GMP today is Rs 13 per share, according to websites tracking the grey market. This indicates that in the grey market, LEAP India shares were trading higher by Rs 13 apiece than their IPO price.

LEAP India IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be Rs 172 apiece, which is at a premium of 8.18% to the issue price of Rs 159 per share.

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LEAP India IPO Subscription Status

LEAP India IPO was subscribed by 8.38 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was booked 1.71 times in the Retail Individual Investors category, and 12.64 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category received 16.84 times subscription.

LEAP India IPO Key Details

The mainboard IPO was open for bidding from August 7, Friday, to August 11, Tuesday. LEAP India IPO allotment date is likely August 12, Wednesday, while the IPO listing date is August 14, Friday. LEAP India shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

LEAP India IPO price band was set at Rs 151 to Rs 159 per share. At the upper-end of the IPO price band, the company raised Rs 2,480 crore from the book-building issue, which was a combination of fresh issue of 3.02 crore equity shares worth Rs 480 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 12.58 crore shares aggregating to Rs 2,000 crore.

JM Financial Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the LEAP India IPO registrar.

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