Epstein Victim Files Cleared For Release Over Maxwell's Protest

US District Judge Loretta Preska in New York on Tuesday granted a disclosure request by the Justice Department, rejecting arguments by Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted in 2021 of participating in Epstein's sex crimes, that they remain under seal. Preska ruled that the law, the Epstein Files Transparency Act, takes precedence over earlier orders in the case, grand jury secrecy and Maxwell's privacy claims.

Preska found "a compelling need" to modify earlier secrecy orders in the case and permit the release of any additional documents that haven't already become public as a result of Maxwell's criminal trial, court-ordered unsealings and the release of Epstein materials by the Justice Department.

If documents remain secret, "the public will be left with an incomplete and potentially misleading picture of Maxwell and Epstein's criminal activities, which would risk undermining the public trust Congress sought to promote" in passing the law, the judge wrote.

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The documents were originally turned over in a lawsuit by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, who sued Maxwell in 2015. Maxwell settled the case with Giuffre in 2017. It's not clear what new information will become public once the additional material is released. The documents will have to be redacted to protect the identity of Epstein's victims, under the transparency law.

Giuffre also sued Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Britain's Prince Andrew, claiming Epstein "lent" her to him and to other powerful men for sex. Mountbatten-Windsor settled the lawsuit in 2022 for an undisclosed amount and without admitting any wrongdoing. King Charles, his older brother, stripped Mountbatten-Windsor of his royal titles and privileges last year.

Giuffre died of suicide in April 2025. Her estate has continued to support the release of the remaining documents.

Epstein was charged with sex trafficking in July 2019 but died by suicide in a Manhattan prison cell before he could stand trial. Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence for sex-trafficking.

The case is Giuffre v. Maxwell, 15-CV-07433, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).