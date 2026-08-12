Dhoot Transmission IPO Day 3: Check Subscription Status, Key Details, GMP, And More

Auto components maker Dhoot Transmission Ltd.'s IPO closes today, August 12, 2026. The price band has been set at Rs 829-871 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the company will command a post-issue market capitalisation of about Rs 17,816 crore, while the valuation at the lower end will be around Rs 17,025 crore.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 1,400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 1.91 crore equity shares by promoters -- BC Asia Investments XV Limited, an entity of private equity firm Bain Capital, and Mangalam Capital Private Limited.

The Rs 3,067-crore IPO has secured Rs 918.3 crore from anchor investors including BlackRock, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and SBI Mutual Funds, days before the opening of its initial public offering (IPO).

The company allotted over 1.05 crore equity shares to anchor investors (72 funds) at Rs 871 per share, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website late night on Friday.

Domestic mutual funds accounted for the largest share of the anchor allocation, with eight fund houses investing through 46 schemes. They were allotted 64.60 equity shares, representing 61.27% of the total anchor book.

The anchor book drew participation from a host of domestic and global institutional investors, including SBI Mutual Fund (MF), ICICI Prudential MF, HDFC MF, BlackRock, WhiteOak, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Axis MF, Mirae Asset, Government Pension Fund, Amundi Funds, Allianz Global Investors, SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and Axis Max Life Insurance.

The company's shares are expected to make a stock market debut on August 17.

Dhoot Transmission Ltd. IPO Day 3 Subscription Status

The Dhoot Transmission Ltd. IPO has been booked 10.09 times aka 1009% as of Day 3 at 12:44 pm

Qualified Institutional Buyers: 2.04 times.

Non Institutional Investors: 31.36 times.

Retail Individual Investors: 5.41 times.

Employee Reserved: 5.75 times.

Dhoot Transmission Ltd. IPO GMP

Dhoot Transmission IPO GMP is Rs 258 as of August 12 at 12:30 pm. With the upper price band of Rs 871.00, Dhoot Transmission IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 1,129. The expected percentage gain per share is 29.62%, as per Investorgain.

Dhoot Transmission Ltd. Financials

The company plans to use the proceeds from the fresh issue towards repayment or prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings, investment in subsidiaries for debt repayment, and setting up new wiring harness manufacturing plants in Jhajjar, Haryana, and Hosur, Tamil Nadu. A portion of the proceeds will also be used for inorganic acquisitions and other strategic initiatives.

About The Company

Founded in 1999 by Rahul Dhoot and headquartered in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, Dhoot Transmission manufactures products such as wiring harnesses, electronic sensors and controllers, automotive switches, power cords, cables, connectors and terminals.

Its offerings cater to two-wheelers, three-wheelers, commercial vehicles, off-road vehicles, earth movers, farm equipment, medical devices and domestic appliances.

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