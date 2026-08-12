Why Has N Chandrasekaran Stepped Down? Corporate Lawyer Flags Possible Differences At Tata Group

Corporate lawyer H.P. Ranina described Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran's decision as a "very unfortunate development" for the Tata Group. Speaking to NDTV Profit, Ranina said Chandrasekaran's decision to step down ahead of his retirement in February 2027 could indicate differences or concerns within the group.

"It is not only a significant but a very unfortunate development for the Tata Group. The fact that he has resigned prematurely indicates that things are not very well and therefore he has chosen to step down before his retirement of February 2027. It is a very unfortunate development which should have been avoided at all costs," Ranina lamented.

Ranina also said Chandrasekaran could be considering opportunities elsewhere, making it preferable for him to move now rather than wait another six months. He said, "Now my view is that he has possibly stepped down because he feels that things are going against the group and things are not happening as they should and therefore he should step down before things get worse at the Tata Group."

Ranina said that N Chandrasekaran may feel that he has better opportunities elsewhere and therefore he it is easier for him to move now rather than wait for another six months before stating that this development is not in the interest of shareholders and investors of Tata Group at all.

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Deven Choksey, Managing Director, DRChoksey FinServ Pvt. Ltd. said, "It is a little sad to see the tenure ending in this manner. Everyone steps down from a position at some point, but the fact remains that during N. Chandrasekaran's tenure from 2017 to 2026, the Tata Group's market capitalisation increased more than threefold. The accountability brought into the respective businesses across the group has also been quite phenomenal. From the capital markets and investors' point of view, there is certainly a sense of sadness about how this transition is taking place."

Sunny Agrawal, Head of Fundamental Research at SBI Securities believes that in the medium to long term, various Tata Group businesses will continue to deliver on the internal growth targets and respective companies' leadership will continue to drive business growth. "Strong leadership and clarity at Tata Sons will act as a catalyst to accelerate the growth," said Agrawal.

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N Chandrasekaran Steps Down

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Wednesday said he will not seek reappointment when his current term ends on February 20, 2027, ending months of uncertainty over the leadership of the Tata Group's holding company.

Chandrasekaran, who has spent 40 years with the Tata Group, became chairman of Tata Sons in 2017 after previously serving as chief executive of Tata Consultancy Services.

Tata Sons, the principal holding company of the Tata Group, is majority-owned by Tata Trusts and controls more than 30 group companies, including Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors and Air India.

ALSO READ: N Chandrasekaran Urges Tata Sons Board To Decide On Succession Soon

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