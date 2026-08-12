iPhone 18 Pro Launch: Apple Model Could Cost More; Rumours Point To Bigger Battery, Camera Upgrades

Apple is expected to launch its iPhone 18 Pro series in September 2026, with reports suggesting the company could unveil the new models during its annual keynote on September 9. The lineup is expected to include the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, although Apple has not officially confirmed the launch date or specifications.

A20 Pro Chipset

The iPhone 18 Pro models are tipped to be powered by Apple's next-generation A20 Pro chipset, reportedly manufactured using TSMC's 2nm process. The smaller manufacturing process could deliver improved performance and power efficiency, while also helping with thermal management during demanding tasks such as gaming, video editing and on-device AI processing.

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Camera Upgrades

Camera improvements are expected to be another major highlight. The primary 48MP Fusion camera could gain a variable aperture, allowing users greater control over depth of field while potentially improving low-light photography and portrait shots.

Apple may also introduce changes to the Camera Control button, with reports suggesting that touch-sensitive and haptic functions could be removed in favour of pressure-based controls.

Smaller Dynamic Island and Displays

The Dynamic Island is reportedly set to become smaller, potentially by moving some Face ID components beneath the display. The iPhone 18 Pro could retain a 6.3-inch screen, while the Pro Max may feature a 6.9-inch panel. Both models are expected to use more efficient LTPO+ OLED displays with ProMotion technology.

Bigger Battery and New Modem

Battery capacity is also expected to increase, particularly on the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Reports suggest the larger model could pack a battery in the 5,200mAh to 5,500mAh range, with some reports placing it above 5,400mAh. A slightly thicker chassis may accommodate the larger battery and improved cooling system, as per media reports.

The series is also tipped to feature Apple's in-house C2 modem, which could offer improved 5G performance, signal stability and power efficiency.

Price and Colours

The iPhone 18 Pro could reportedly start at around Rs 1,54,900 in India, compared with Rs 1,34,900 for the iPhone 17 Pro. Reported colour options include Dark Cherry, Light Blue, Dark Gray and Silver.

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All details remain based on reports and leaks until Apple officially announces the devices.

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