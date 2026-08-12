Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

G.V. Electricals Makes Strong Market Debut; Lists At 21% Percent Premium To Issue Price

The IPO was a bookbuild of Rs 42.25 crore with a combination of fresh issue of 0.30 crore shares aggregating to Rs 39.00 crores and offer for sale of 0.03 crore shares aggregating to Rs 3.25 crore.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
G.V. Electricals Makes Strong Market Debut; Lists At 21% Percent Premium To Issue Price
G.V. Electricals lists at a premium!
Photo Source: NDTV Profit/AI Generated

G.V. Electricals made a strong debut on the stock market on Wednesday, listing at a premium of over 21% to its IPO price. The stock opened at Rs 158 on the BSE which is a 21.5% rise from the upper band of the IPO price of Rs 130. 

The IPO was a bookbuild of Rs 42.25 crore with a combination of fresh issue of 0.30 crore shares aggregating to Rs 39.00 crores and offer for sale of 0.03 crore shares aggregating to Rs 3.25 crore.

Bidding for the issue started from Jul 31, 2026 and ended on Aug 7, 2026. The allotment for G.V. Electricals IPO was finalised on Aug 10, 2026. 

The lot size for an application is 1,000 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor (retail) was Rs 2,60,000 (2,000 shares) (based on upper price). The minimum lot size for investment for HNI was 3 lots (3,000 shares), amounting to Rs 3,90,000.

The shares further rose to trade above their listing price at Rs 159.05 apiece on the BSE. 

About The Company

Incorporated in 1985, G.V. Electricals Limited is an power distribution infrastructure service provider that provides operation, maintenance, and support services mainly to India's electricity distribution utilities.

The company operates in three business verticals namely, Network Operation and Maintenance (“O&M”) Services, Electrical Infrastructure and Network Development Works, and Metering and Meter Management Services.

The company supports maintenance and operations of electrical distribution systems at various voltage levels, including 33 kV, 11 kV, and LT networks. It provides O&M for 33/11 kV substations and deploys technical staff for field tasks like line maintenance, network inspection, and fault rectification.

 

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Q1 Results Live Updates: Kirloskar Industries Net Profit Falls 69%, Jyothy Labs Margin Halves; Tata Motors In Focus

Q1 Results Live Updates: Kirloskar Industries Net Profit Falls 69%, Jyothy Labs Margin Halves; Tata Motors In Focus

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com