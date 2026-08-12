G.V. Electricals Makes Strong Market Debut; Lists At 21% Percent Premium To Issue Price

G.V. Electricals made a strong debut on the stock market on Wednesday, listing at a premium of over 21% to its IPO price. The stock opened at Rs 158 on the BSE which is a 21.5% rise from the upper band of the IPO price of Rs 130.

The IPO was a bookbuild of Rs 42.25 crore with a combination of fresh issue of 0.30 crore shares aggregating to Rs 39.00 crores and offer for sale of 0.03 crore shares aggregating to Rs 3.25 crore.

Bidding for the issue started from Jul 31, 2026 and ended on Aug 7, 2026. The allotment for G.V. Electricals IPO was finalised on Aug 10, 2026.

The lot size for an application is 1,000 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor (retail) was Rs 2,60,000 (2,000 shares) (based on upper price). The minimum lot size for investment for HNI was 3 lots (3,000 shares), amounting to Rs 3,90,000.

The shares further rose to trade above their listing price at Rs 159.05 apiece on the BSE.

About The Company

Incorporated in 1985, G.V. Electricals Limited is an power distribution infrastructure service provider that provides operation, maintenance, and support services mainly to India's electricity distribution utilities.

The company operates in three business verticals namely, Network Operation and Maintenance (“O&M”) Services, Electrical Infrastructure and Network Development Works, and Metering and Meter Management Services.

The company supports maintenance and operations of electrical distribution systems at various voltage levels, including 33 kV, 11 kV, and LT networks. It provides O&M for 33/11 kV substations and deploys technical staff for field tasks like line maintenance, network inspection, and fault rectification.

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