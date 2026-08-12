Zepto Under Scanner In Bengaluru: All About Action Against The Quick-Commerce Firm

The latest action against Zepto in Bengaluru has brought the quick commerce company under the spotlight over food safety and hygiene standards. This inspection comes amid a wider enforcement drive by food safety authorities, leading to Blinkit also facing regulatory action at a Mumbai facility on August 10.

Health officials inspected a Zepto warehouse in Hoskote Taluk, Bengaluru Rural district on Tuesday, August 11.The investigation was conducted by the Food Safety and Drug Administration department as part of a special drive to examine food quality, storage, labelling and handling practices. Officials described the warehouse as being in an "extremely unhygienic condition," The Times of India reported.

The inspection reportedly found organic waste, discarded wrappers and bottles, accumulated dirt on the floor, and empty cardboard boxes inside the facility. Officials also flagged problems regarding food handling and storage.

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The Zepto inspection was a part of a broader food safety enforcement campaign in Bengaluru rather than an isolated action. Officials had also inspected the main kitchens and food preparation units of Indira Canteens in Gottigere, Lingarajapuram and Singasandra. Those inspections uncovered issues involving labelling, misbranding and unhygienic food handling. Notices were issued to the operators, and authorities recommended cases before the relevant adjudicating officers.

Zepto stated that it fully cooperated with officials, took note of their observations and suggestions, and was taking steps to address the issues identified during the inspection.

The development is particularly significant because Zepto has previously faced serious food safety action in Mumbai. In June 2025, Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration suspended the food business licence of Kiranakart Technologies Pvt Ltd, Zepto's parent company, for its Dharavi facility following an inspection, The Hindustan Times reported. The Maharashtra FDA inspection found several serious problems, according to the regulator and reports based on its findings.

The development comes amid the food safety enforcement environment in Maharashtra led by FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.

In a similar incident, the food licence of Blink Commerce Pvt. unit in Mumbai was suspended after an FDA inspection found serious food-safety and hygiene violations on August 10. The inspection revealed very unsanitary conditions, severe cockroach infestation and improper storage of food products. Food items were stored on rusty racks and on the floor, and the cold storage area was not cleaned properly. In view of these violations, the food licence of "Blink Commerce Private Limited, Licence No. 1948090000998, was suspended with immediate effect from July 27, 2026, until further orders", a release noted.

The Maharashtra FDA has been conducting regular inspections of food establishments as part of its efforts to ensure food safety and quality.

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