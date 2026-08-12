Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 13: Tom Holland Film Picks Up In India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to hold steady at the Indian box office nearly two weeks into its theatrical run. The film's Day 13 collection rose 11.8% from the previous day, suggesting it is still attracting audiences in its second week.

Day 13 Collection

The Tom Holland-starrer earned Rs 8.50 crore net on Day 13, taking its total India net collection to Rs 431.55 crore. Its India gross has now reached Rs 515.95 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film had an overall occupancy of 53.8% across 12,851 shows on Tuesday. It also saw a small jump from Monday, when it earned Rs 7.60 crore.

The Hindi and English versions each earned Rs 4 crore on Day 13. The Tamil version contributed Rs 35 lakh, while the Telugu version added Rs 15 lakh.

Collections So Far

Released on July 30, 2026, the film opened with Rs 60.60 crore and followed it with Rs 49.35 crore on Day 2. It then earned Rs 70.25 crore on Day 3 and Rs 77.75 crore on Day 4.

The collections dropped during the weekdays, with Rs 23.80 crore on Day 5, Rs 21.75 crore on Day 6, Rs 17 crore on Day 7 and Rs 14.25 crore on Day 8. The film ended its first week with Rs 334.75 crore net in India.

The second weekend brought another boost. It earned Rs 15 crore on Day 9, Rs 31 crore on Day 10 and Rs 34.70 crore on Day 11. After falling to Rs 7.60 crore on Day 12, the film saw a slight rise on Day 13, Rs 8.50 crore.

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In India, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has also reportedly overtaken Avatar: The Way of Water to become the highest-grossing Hollywood film in the country, according to reports citing Sacnilk.

Overseas Performance

The film is also doing well overseas, with its worldwide collection reportedly reaching around $1.67 billion, including more than $1 billion from international markets. It has crossed The Avengers, which ended its run at $1.52 billion. In China, the film has earned around $186.6 million, while its North American collection stands at about $610 million.

About The Film

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal and Sadie Sink. It follows Peter Parker as he balances his life as Spider-Man while facing a dangerous new threat.

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