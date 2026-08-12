X-Men '97 Season 2 Finale Release: Recap, Episode 9 Plot, When, Where To Watch Marvel Animated Series?

X-Men '97 Season 2 is heading into its final episode, with several major storylines coming together. As the X-Men prepare for their next battle, Episode 9 is expected to deliver a big showdown and set up the story for Season 3.

Before the finale arrives, here's a quick recap of everything that happened from Episodes 1 to 8:

X-Men '97 Season 2: Episodes 1-8 Recap

The season begins with Forge's time-travel mission, Nathan's transformation into Cable and the formation of X-Factor and X-Force to fight Apocalypse. The X-Men then travel to ancient Egypt, where En Sabah Nur becomes Apocalypse after taking the Celestial Death Seed and kills Magneto.

Back in the 1990s, Wolverine investigates his Weapon X past, battles Omega Red and survives a Brood infection. Meanwhile, the Danger Room becomes Danger, Xavier establishes X-Corp in Genosha, and Apocalypse resurrects Gambit as a Horseman.

Colossus briefly joins the Acolytes before returning to the X-Men, while X-Force discovers Apocalypse's apparent corpse. Gambit then returns as the Horseman of Death, kidnaps Rogue and takes control of the Thieves and Assassins Guilds.

Xavier discovers Apocalypse's soul inside Gambit, and Rogue helps put it into a temporary sleep. The season's conflict escalates as X-Force joins forces with X-Factor.

What To Expect From Finale Episode?

A key focus will be Gambit's fate. After Apocalypse's soul took control of him, Rogue helped put the villain into a temporary sleep. The finale may reveal whether Gambit can break free or if Apocalypse will return.

The episode could also bring X-Men, X-Force and X-Factor into a major conflict. With X-Force and X-Factor now working together, their next move could put them directly against the X-Men.

Cable is also expected to play an important role as the teams prepare for the final battle against Apocalypse.

While the finale should resolve some of the season's biggest questions, it may also set up the next chapter. Season 3 of X-Men '97 is already in development, giving the finale plenty of room to leave new mysteries for the future.

Episode Guide

Unlike the first season, X-Men '97 Season 2 premiered with three episodes before shifting to a weekly release schedule.

Episode 1: Days of Past Future

Episode 2: A Force to Be Reckoned With

Episode 3: Rise of Apocalypse - Part I

Episode 4: Rise of Apocalypse - Part II

Episode 5: Weapon X, Lies, and DVDs

Episode 6: Danger.exe

Episode 7: Strange Land, Savage Heart

Episode 8: The Dead Man's Hand

Episode 9 (Finale): Survival of the Fittest - August 12

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Returning Cast And Crew

The voice cast includes Ross Marquand (Professor X), Matthew Waterson (Magneto), Ray Chase (Cyclops), Jennifer Hale (Jean Grey), Alison Sealy-Smith (Storm), Cal Dodd (Wolverine), Lenore Zann (Rogue), George Buza (Beast), and Lorna Dane/Polaris.

The season is produced by Marvel Studios Animation, with Beau DeMayo as head writer and Jake Castorena as supervising director.

When, Where To Watch In India?

The X-Men '97 Season 2 finale, Survival of the Fittest, arrives on Wednesday and will stream on JioHotstar in India from 12:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time.

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Watch X-Men '97 Season 2 Trailer Here:

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