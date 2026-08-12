Five Stocks To Buy Today: Siemens, Zydus Life, Divi's Labs, And More | August 12

Stock market experts and research analysts have recommended five stocks for investors to keep an eye out for on Wednesday, including Divi's Laboratoris Ltd., Siemens Ltd., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. and others.

The suggested trading strategies include entry levels, price targets for upside potential and stop-loss limits to manage downside risk.

Divi's Laboratories (CMP: Rs 8,578.50)

Market expert Sachin Janardan Sarvade recommends buying Divi's Labs between Rs 8,500 and Rs 8,578. The setup offers a potential upside of up to 9.80% toward the target of Rs 9,333 from the lower entry band. Risk is capped at Rs 8,199, keeping the maximum downside between 3.54% and 4.42%.

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HFCL (CMP: Rs 214)

Deven Mehata, Manager – Technical & Derivatives Analyst at IDBI Capital Market and Securities advises to enter HFCL at Rs 214.44, targeting an upside of 8.19% to reach Rs 232. To mitigate downside risks, traders are advised to maintain a strict stop loss at Rs 205 (a risk exposure of 4.40%).

Siemens (CMP: Rs 4,011)

Capital goods major Siemens gets a 'Buy' from Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research at Religare Broking at its current market price of Rs 4,011. The call targets an upside of 4.71% to reach Rs 4,200, with downside risk limited to 2.77% via a stop loss at Rs 3,900

Central Depository Services (CMP: Rs 1,347)

Mehata recommends to enter CDSL at Rs 1,347. The technical setup indicates a potential rally up to Rs 1,442, translating to an upside of 7.05%. A stop loss at Rs 1,305 keeps risk tightly capped at 3.12%.

Zydus Lifesciences (CMP: Rs 1,191)

Pharma contender Zydus Lifesciences presents a strong risk-reward ratio at its current level of Rs 1,191. Mishra from Religare Broking sees an upside potential of 10.83% targeting Rs 1,320, backed by a stop loss at Rs 1,130 (5.12% downside risk).

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