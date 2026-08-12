Mumbai Building Fire: 2.5-Year-Old Child, Woman Killed In Vile Parle Blaze; Four Injured

Two people, including a 2.5-year-old child, died and six others were injured after a fire broke out on the 11th floor of a 12-storey residential building in Vile Parle West, Mumbai, on Tuesday night, August 11, 2026.

The fire broke out at around 10:02 pm at Shanta Bhavan Building on Baptista Road, near St. Xavier School and Church Road. The blaze was reported from Flats 1101 and 1102 on the 11th floor and was later classified as a Level-2 fire, according to reports.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Rains Today: Be Alert, Says IMD; Heavy Rain Likely In Mumbai, Thane, Palghar

The two deceased were identified as 2.5-year-old Abir and 23-year-old Ankita. Among the injured were Parth, 32, Hiren, 64, Yashasvi, 33, and Abhishek, who were taken to Nanavati Hospital. Parth and Hiren were reported to be stable, while Yashasvi and Abhishek were treated and discharged.

Fireman Manoj Sonavane, 30, and Shivam Dwivedi, 29, were also injured and taken to Cooper Hospital. Both were treated and subsequently discharged.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade received the emergency call at around 10:02 pm. The fire was initially designated Level-1 at 10:08 pm before being escalated to Level-2 at 10:16 pm. Firefighters, along with police, ambulance personnel and local ward officials, responded to the emergency. The blaze was brought under control around 12:25 am and completely extinguished by about 1 am.

The fire affected an area of approximately 4,000 square feet across the two flats. Electrical installations and wiring, air-conditioning units, false ceilings, furniture including sofas and beds, household belongings and kitchen utensils were damaged in the blaze.

The exact cause of the fire was not immediately known and the incident remained under investigation.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.