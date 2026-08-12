Independence Day 2026: From Raazi To Swades, Five Patriotic Films To Watch On Netflix

As Aug. 15 gets closer, it's time for those familiar tricolour moments, patriotic songs and, of course, films that make us feel proud to be Indian. From soldiers and spies to ordinary people standing up for what is right, these stories continue to strike a chord with viewers even in 2026.

If you're looking for a patriotic watch this Independence Day, here are five films worth revisiting and is currently streaming on Netflix.

1. Major (2022)

Cast: Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi, Murali Sharma

Director: Sashi Kiran Tikka

Major tells the story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the NSG officer who lost his life while rescuing people during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The film follows his journey from childhood and his early years in the Army to his final mission. Adivi Sesh plays the titular character and also wrote the screenplay.

The film works because it shows Sandeep as more than just a soldier, bringing his personal life, dreams and relationships to the screen and making his story feel more real.

2. Article 15 (2019)

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra

Director: Anubhav Sinha

Article 15 follows police officer Ayan Ranjan, who begins investigating the disappearance of three young girls in a rural area. His investigation exposes caste discrimination, inequality and corruption.

The film presents patriotism from a different angle. Its realistic setting and focus on social problems made the story relevant to viewers dealing with similar issues in everyday life.

3. Raazi (2018)

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Soni Razdan

Director: Meghna Gulzar

Set during the 1971 India-Pakistan War, Raazi follows Sehmat Khan, a young Indian woman who agrees to marry a Pakistani Army officer and secretly pass information to India.

The film stands out for its emotional take on espionage, with Sehmat's fears, sacrifices and difficult choices making her journey deeply personal and relatable.

4. Madras Cafe (2013)

Cast: John Abraham, Nargis Fakhri, Raashii Khanna, Siddhartha Basu, Prakash Belawadi

Director: Shoojit Sircar

Madras Cafe follows Indian intelligence officer Vikram Singh, who is sent to a conflict-hit island to carry out a covert mission. The political thriller explores espionage, insurgency and an assassination plot.

The film keeps things realistic, showing the risks and tough choices involved in covert missions instead of relying on a larger-than-life hero.

ALSO READ | Ram Gopal Varma Announces 'Police Company' On Daya Nayak, Harshvardhan Rane To Lead

5. Swades (2004)

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Gayatri Joshi, Kishori Ballal

Director: Ashutosh Gowariker

Swades follows Mohan Bhargava, an Indian scientist working at NASA who returns to India to meet the woman who raised him. His visit to a rural village gradually changes his view of his country and his own responsibilities. The film remains one of Bollywood's most loved stories about finding one's roots.

Swades shows that patriotism isn't always about big sacrifices; sometimes, it's simply about coming home and doing your bit to make a difference.

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn To Make TV Debut As 'Crime Patrol' Host, Replaces Anup Soni

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.