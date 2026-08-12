Reacher Season 4 Release: Plot, Episodes, Cast, When, Where To Watch Action Thriller?

Jack Reacher is back for another season and trouble finds him once again. A chance encounter on a Philadelphia subway leads to a shocking death and draws him into a mystery involving powerful people, hidden secrets and dangerous enemies.

Here's everything to know about Reacher Season 4.

What Is Season 4 About?

The new season is based on Lee Child's 13th Reacher novel, Gone Tomorrow.

The story begins when Reacher meets a troubled woman on a subway in Philadelphia. He suspects she may be carrying a bomb and tries to stop her, but she suddenly pulls out a gun and takes her own life.

The incident pushes Reacher into a dangerous conspiracy involving politicians and extremists. With law enforcement agencies after him, he teams up with homicide detective Tamara Green to uncover the truth.

Cast, Characters

Alan Ritchson returns as Jack Reacher, with Maria Sten back as Frances Neagley.

The new cast includes Sydelle Noel as Detective Tamara Green, Agnez Mo as Lila Hoth, Anggun as Amisha Hoth, Kevin Weisman as Russell Plum, Marc Blucas as John Samson, Kevin Corrigan as Detective Docherty, Kathleen Robertson as Elsbeth Samson and Christopher Marquette as Jacob Merrick.

Jay Baruchel was initially set to play Merrick but later left the role due to personal reasons. He is expected to return in Season 5.

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Episode Guide

Season 4 will have eight episodes. The first three will release together, followed by one new episode every Wednesday.

The episodes are titled City of Brotherly Love, Cage Fight, One Small Step, Karambits and Pieces, Bridge, Plum Out of Luck, Vote for Sampson and Cut.

Sam Hill directs most of Reacher Season 4, with Gary Fleder also directing some episodes.

In an interview with Collider, Alan Ritchson has spoken highly of the new season, calling it "for sure the best season we've ever made by a long shot". He has also suggested that the new episodes are faster and more intense than what viewers have seen before.

When And Where To Watch?

Reacher Season 4 is expected to premiere on Prime Video from 12:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Wednesday. The finale will be released on September 16, 2026.

Is There A Season 5?

Reacher has already been renewed for Season 5, which will be based on Lee Child's novel Make Me. The franchise is also expanding with Neagley, a spin-off centred on Frances Neagley and starring Maria Stenm which is also set to arrive on Prime Video on August 12.

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