Shiprocket IPO: GMP, Subscription Status, Other Key Details — Should You Apply As Issue Opens Today

Shiprocket IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of the e-commerce shipping and logistics automation platform, Shiprocket Ltd, opened for public subscription today, 12 August 2026.

The Gurugram-based Shiprocket Ltd is India's largest horizontal e-commerce enablement platform by revenue, providing end-to-end API-led technology to MSMEs and large retailers.

Backed by Temasek, Tribe Capital and Eternal, Shiprocket operates a consumption-based, pay-per-use model, monetizing transactions via per-shipment fees or a percentage of gross merchandise value (GMV).

The bidding for Shiprocket IPO commences on August 12, Wednesday, and concludes on August 14, Friday. The IPO allotment date would likely be August 17, Monday, while the IPO listing date is August 19, Wednesday. Shiprocket shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

ALSO READ: Shiprocket IPO GMP Today: Grey Market Premium Rises On Day 1; Check Latest GMP

Shiprocket IPO price band is set at Rs 92 to Rs 97 per share, and the IPO lot size for an application is 154 shares. Thus, the minimum investment amount required by a retail individual investor is Rs 14,938.

The company aims to raise over Rs 1,617.48 crore from the public issue, which comprises a combination of fresh issue of 9.13 crore equity shares worth Rs 885.50 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 7.55 crore shares aggregating to Rs 731.98 crore.

Ahead of the Shiprocket IPO opening today, the company already raised Rs 727.41 crore by allocating 7.5 crore equity shares to anchor investors on August 11.

The company proposes to utilise the net issue proceeds to invest in Shiprocket platforms, expand emerging and core businesses, strengthen tech infrastructure and capabilities, debt repayment, acquisitions and general purposes.

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Axis Capital Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the Shiprocket IPO registrar.

The trends for Shiprocket IPO in the unlisted market remain strong, with a decent grey market premium (GMP). Here's a look at what Shiprocket IPO GMP signals.

Shiprocket IPO GMP Today

Shiprocket IPO GMP today is Rs 30 per share, according to websites tracking the grey market. This indicates that in the grey market, Shiprocket shares are trading higher by Rs 30 apiece than their IPO price.

Shiprocket IPO GMP today signals that the stock would list at Rs 127 apiece, which is at a premium of 30.93% to the issue price of Rs 97.00 per share.

Shiprocket IPO Subscription Status

Shiprocket IPO has been subscribed by 8% so far, as per NSE data available at 10:20 AM. The public issue was booked 31% in the Retail Individual Investors category, and 9% in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) are yet to bid for the issue.

Should you apply for Shiprocket IPO?

Shiprocket operates as an e-commerce enablement platform and stands to benefit from the B2C market opportunity in India, analysts said. Over the FY24-FY26 period, the company recorded a revenue CAGR of 24.0%, and narrowed its net loss (Adj) from Rs 351 crore in FY24 to Rs 76 crore in FY26.

Aditya Birla Money recommends ‘Subscribe' to Shiprocket IPO, driven by its market leadership in India's commerce enablement ecosystem, scalable merchant franchise, improving operating leverage and multiple monetisation opportunities across shipping, fulfillment, cross-border commerce, checkout and merchant solutions.

“We believe Shiprocket is well-positioned to benefit from structural tailwinds including rising e-commerce penetration, increasing MSME digitisation, growing D2C adoption, expanding cross-border trade and India's recently signed free trade agreements (FTAs),” said the brokerage firm.

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At the upper end of the price band, Shiprocket IPO is valued at 3.6x FY26 EV/Sales, which appears attractive relative to comparable platform peers, supported by the company's market leadership, strong growth trajectory, and improving profitability profile, it added.

Swastika Investmart noted that since Shiprocket is currently loss-making, traditional P/E valuation remains negative.

“At ~3.2x EV/Sales (FY26), Shiprocket is priced at a noticeable discount compared to pure-play logistics tech peers like Delhivery (~4.0x–4.5x EV/Sales) and lower than its own peak private valuation of $1.21 billion (~Rs 10,650 crore) in 2022,” said the brokerage firm.

The issue is best suited for high-risk, growth-oriented portfolios with a 2- to 3-year horizon rather than conservative value investors, it added.

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